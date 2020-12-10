Lanka Premier League 2020 JS Vs CK Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Jaffna Stallions take on the Colombo Kings in their last group stage match of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The JS vs CK match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST from the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on December 10. Here are the JS vs CK live streaming details, how to watch JS vs CK live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Lanka Premier League 2020: JS vs CK preview

It'll be the last group game for the Jaffna Stallions who will now be finalizing their plans for their semifinal game. After relinquishing their top spot to the Dambulla Viikings side last night, the Stallions will be looking to end their round-robin with a win. With a simple semi-final playoff instead of an IPL-style knockout, the final positions of the team will not matter as much and just a top-four finish will suffice.

The Colombo Kings, currently in third place, have also made it to the semis. This will be their penultimate league stage match. The Kings were responsible for handing the Jaffna Stallions their first loss this season, breaking a four-match winning streak for the side. This started the Stallions on their current two-match losing streak after having lost their last game to the Kandy Tuskers. The Kings will also come into this game on a losing streak after a shock defeat to the Galle Gladiators in their last game.

LPL 2020 live in India: JS vs CK live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the Lanka Premier League 2020 games live on the Sony Sports Network in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. The Stallions vs Kings live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For JS vs CK live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Lanka Premier League's social media accounts and the teams' social media accounts.

Lanka Premier League 2020: JS vs CK pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium has slowed down a little in this half of the series but we can still expect a game with a decently high score of 160-170. There will be some help for both, the pacers and spinners. The captain winning the toss can be expected to chase, considering that four of the last five games have been won by the chasing team.

Accuweather predicts some rain in Hambantota at around 5 pm local time. This might mean a shorter second inning that is decided via DLS or abandoned. The match should start off without a hitch, however. The temperature during the match is expected to be 31°C with a humidity of 63%.

Image Credits: Jaffna Stallions Twitter

