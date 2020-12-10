IPL SMASHES Coronavirus To Become India's Most-searched Word On Google In 2020

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season was conducted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year from September 19 till November 10. The decision to shift the tournament out of India was made due to the continuous presence of a pandemic as caused by the contagious coronavirus disease. While organising the Dream11 IPL 2020 seemed difficult earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) successfully overcame the pandemic and provided quality cricket entertainment for fans during difficult times.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma and co. lift coveted trophy, watch video

Google Year in Search 2020: IPL pips coronavirus to become Google most searched word in India

Interestingly, apart from pipping coronavirus on a cricket field, it seems like IPL also trumped over the pandemic on the digital front. According to the annual Google Year in Search 2020 list, as revealed by the search engine itself, the word IPL is the most-searched word in India on Google for the year 2020. The abbreviation of the cash-rich tournament is followed by the words coronavirus, US election results among a few others in the list.

A majority of Indians remained or continue to remain homebound this year due to lockdown and social distancing policies, with many workplaces resorting to the working from home concept. The aforementioned factors coupled with the shift of the Dream11 IPL 2020 out of India, only to be played behind closed doors in the UAE meant that the season was highly viewed by audiences on television and streaming apps. The recently-concluded edition also broke several viewership records, according to a statement made by IPL’s official broadcasters themselves.

The pandemic prompted the International Cricket Council (ICC) to either shift or cancel several cricketing events, including the T20 World Cup this year. With lack of cricket on offer, the IPL 2020 season turned out to be a welcoming gesture for fans of the sport. Thus, it is only natural that this year’s IPL came out on top to defeat even globally-searched words like coronavirus and US election results in the country.

Here is a look at the entire top 10 list for Google most searched word in India for the year 2020.

