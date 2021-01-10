Irfan Pathan Condemns Racial Abuse During SCG Test, Gives A Strong Reply To Offenders

Irfan Pathan gave a befitting reply to the offenders and at the same time has backed frontline pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj after the duo was subjected to racial abuse during the ongoing third Test match that is underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground by a group of unruly crowd at the SCG.

'Don't come to the stadium': Irfan Pathan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Indian all-rounder wrote that if one cannot respect the players on the field then they better not come to the stadium to watch the game in the very first place.

If you are not respecting players on field then don’t come to the stadium... #Ausvsindia — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 10, 2021

Meanwhile, the passionate cricket fans came forward and lent their full support to the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst. Here are some of the reactions.

Yess , absolutely agreed @IrfanPathan Bhai, players who are playing their fav game should be respected . They have earned this respect. — Tanmoy Chakraborty (@Tanmoycv01) January 10, 2021

We can do same with australian players when they came India but we will not because we are not like them — Harshit Agrawal (@harshit27272) January 10, 2021

Absolutely right brother..the game should be played in a fair spirit..! We indians ( VK) stood for Steve Smith I'm his tough times..! — CA Anand Jangir (@i_am_Ajangir) January 10, 2021

Yes 👍 what you said is correct bhai — V.mahammad Rafi (@VmahammadRafi4) January 10, 2021

Perfect Sir, you should not allow such people to come to the stadium, who do not respect my Indian bestman, they have no right to stay in the stadium...🇮🇳🙏 — NIRAJ PANDEY 🇮🇳 (@NIRAJPA62565146) January 10, 2021

Simply stop ... Beer and alcohol.. In side stadium — Ashish (@AK28986) January 10, 2021

Siraj once again abused by the Australian crowd

Speedster Mohammed Siraj had complained of being subjected to racial abuses yet again on Day Four of the third Test. At the end of the 85th over of Australia's second innings, Siraj walked up to the umpires along with stand-in Test captain Ajinkya Rahane to report the incident following which the police asked the spectators responsible to leave the stand. Siraj was subjected to racism from the spectators at the SCG while he was standing at the boundary rope after completing the 85th over.

As per sources, four spectators were reportedly asked to move back and sit further up the stands after the Indian team complained to the umpires.

This was the second such incident after a similar one was reported by the Indian team on Saturday i.e. on Day 3 of the ongoing Test match.

Cricket Australia issues statement on racism in ongoing SCG Test

“Cricket Australia has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour in all forms following the alleged racial abuse of members of the Indian cricket squad by a section of the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday,” read the statement.

