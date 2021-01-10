Jay Shah Speaks To Cricket Australia On Racism: 'Strict Action Assured Against Offenders'

After Team India faced repeated racial abuse at the hands of Australian crowds during the 3rd ongoing India Vs Australia Test, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah came down strongly on the matter, saying that racism 'had no place in any walk of the society.' Revealing that he had spoken to Cricket Australia over the matter, Jay Shah shared that 'strict action' had been assured against the offenders. Moreover, he shared that both the BCCI and Cricket Australia stood together on this matter, adding that such acts of discrimination will not be tolerated.

Racism has no place in our great sport or in any walk of society. I’ve spoken to @CricketAus and they have ensured strict action against the offenders. @BCCI and Cricket Australia stand together. These acts of discrimination will not be tolerated. @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 10, 2021

Read: Moody, Sehwag & Laxman Lash Out As Team India Racially Abused By Australian Crowd At SCG

Read: Ashwin Reveals He Too Faced Racial Abuse In Sydney In 2011; 'Don't Know Why They Do It'

Siraj and Bumrah racially abused

Team India's frontline pacers Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj have been subjected to constant racial abuse by the Australian crowd on the second, third and fourth day's play in the ongoing third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Earlier today, a group of people were removed from the stands, and play was suspended for 10 minutes after Mohammed Siraj alerted the umpire of rowdy racist spectators who were hurling abuses at him from the stands.

The BCCI has lodged a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) match officials and security officers over the repeated incidents.

Reacting to the matter on Sunday, Cricket Australia issued a statement reaffirming their 'zero tolerance' policy towards discriminatory behaviour. The board also launched an investigation parallel with the New South Wales police to probe the incident. They also 'unreservedly' apologized to the Indian team.

We have launched an investigation in parallel with NSW Police following a crowd incident at the SCG today. Full statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/D7Qu3SenHo — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 10, 2021

Read: Kohli Slams Racial Abuse Faced By Siraj & Bumrah, Demands Strict Action Against Offenders

Read: Harbhajan Singh Shares Personal Experience Of Racial Abuse, Asks 'How Do You Stop Them?'

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.