India Register Their Lowest Test Score After A Humiliating Performance In The 2nd Innings

Team India created an unwanted record after their humiliating batting performance against Australia in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday where neither of the batsmen even managed to reach double figures and were eventually restricted to 36/9. India have now registered their lowest score in the game's longest format. Their previous lowest score in Test cricket was against England at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's back in June 1974.

India were expected to see off the new ball and build their innings in the afternoon session of Day 3, but that was not to be as Australia's new-ball bowlers had other plans which they executed perfectly. First, it was Pat Cummins who removed the night-watchman Jasprit Bumrah who ended up giving a return catch to his Australian counterpart.

The Indian team's rock-solid middle-order was badly exposed as Cheteshwar Pujara and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane failed to trouble the scorers. Even opener Mayank Agarwal who looked set out in the middle with a 40-ball 9 was caught behind by Tim Paine off Josh Hazlewood. Kohli & Co. lost four wickets without adding any runs as the wickets column was needlessly bloated away from 15/1 to 15/5. The onus was now on the Indian skipper Virat Kohli to bail his team out of the situation. He made a statement by hitting a boundary but was dismissed on the very next delivery from Pat Cummins as debutant Camron Green took a blinder at the point.

The lower-order comprising the likes of Wriddhiman Saha and others did not last too long as the visitors were reduced to 36/9 in no time and when tail-ender Mohammed Shami was struck on his wrists by a vicious delivery from Pat Cummins, he had to retire hurt as the Virat Kohli-led side had to declare their innings for a paltry score of 36 with an 89-run lead.

Australia need 90 runs to go 1-0 up in the four-match series.

