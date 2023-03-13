Australia Legend Matthew Hayden Aces The 'Naatu Naatu' Step As RRR Song Wins Oscar | WATCH

RRR’s Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for 'Best Original Song' at the 95th Academy Awards on March 13, Sunday. The film was one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema in 2022 and Naatu Naatu played a crucial part in its success. The Indian Telugu-language song was composed by MM Keeravani with lyrics by Chandrabose. It was released in November 2021 in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada. It also won the Best Original Song award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards earlier this year.

After Naatu Naatu managed to grab the Oscar on Sunday, the entire country celebrated the historic feat. Congratulatory posts poured in from all across India including from cricketers, politicians, and film stars. Australia legend Matthew Hayden also celebrated RRR's Oscar win by doing the 'Naatu Naatu' dance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the ongoing 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is being played. Hayden is part of the star-studded commentary panel for Star Sports.

Australia legend Matthew Hayden dances on 'Naatu Naatu' after Oscar win. pic.twitter.com/sdRqQ7QIYe — Cricket Junkie (@JunkieCricket) March 13, 2023

Apart from Hayden, former India cricketers Deep Dasgupta and Murali Karthik also took part in the Naatu Naatu dance on Monday to celebrate the song's Oscar win. The video aired on Star Sports ahead of the start of play on Day 5.

Naatu Naatu creates history for India

While accepting the Oscar, composer Keeravaani said, “Thank you Academy, I grew up listening to the carpenters and now here I am with the Oscar.” The music composer then broke into a song, “There was only one wish in my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and my family’s. RRR has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on the top of the world. Thank you Kartikeya and Variance Films for making this possible.”

RRR team also expressed their happiness through a tweet on their official twitter handle and wrote, “We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! JAI HIND!”

