Australia Likely To Bench Star-batsman In The Upcoming 2nd Test Against India: Reports

After a resounding defeat by Team India, the Australian cricket team is undergoing significant changes ahead of the Delhi Test. Following their inning and 132-run loss in Nagpur, reports indicate that the Pat Cummins-led side will exclude star batsman David Warner from the final XI due to his poor performance in the previous match. In both innings, Warner scored only 1 and 10 runs respectively, which has added to the growing concerns about his form.

In place of Warner, left-handed batsman Travis Head is rumored to get a chance to play, after being criticized for being kept on the bench despite his good form. Warner has struggled in both Australia and India, having scored only 399 runs in 9 Tests in India with an average of 22.16, and a total Test average against India of 32.19.

Additionally, the Australian team has called in another spinner, Matthew Kuhnemann, to bolster their spin attack in light of their defeat in Nagpur. Kuhnemann, who recently performed well in the Big Bash League and made his ODI debut last year, is expected to make his Test debut in the Delhi match where it is believed that there will be some turn on the pitch.

India vs Australia, 1st Test

As far as the first Test is concerned, India won the match by an innings and 132 runs. India started the game by dismissing the Australians out for 177 runs and then amassing a mammoth 400 runs to take a 223-run lead in the first innings. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin played a crucial role with the ball as they picked eight wickets between them. Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant century to help India post the huge total. Jadeja and Axar Patel also contributed with the bat as they scored a half-century each.

The Australians then got bowled out for just 91 runs. It was their lowest Test score while playing in India. Ashwin picked up a five-wicket haul in the third and final innings to help rattle the Australian batting lineup. Apart from Steve Smith, none of the Aussie batsmen were able to negate the spin offered on the Nagpur pitch. Jadeja also pitched in by picking two wickets in the final innings. He was named the player of the match for his all-round performance. Thanks to the victory, India have now taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match contest.

Image: bcci.tv