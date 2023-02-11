ICC Announces Official Verdict On Ravindra Jadeja's Soothing Cream Incident In 1st Test

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been fined 25 percent of his match fee and has been handed one demerit point for breaching the ICC's Code of Conduct for Players. The ICC on Saturday issued a statement, where the cricket's apex body announced the punishment for the Indian left-hander, citing the incident that occurred on Day 1 of the first Test match against Australia in Nagpur.

"Ravindra Jadeja was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game. In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Jadeja’s disciplinary record. This was his first offence in a 24-month period," the ICC said in its statement.

"Jadeja admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. In reaching his decision to sanction the player along with the Level 1 sanction he imposed, the Match Referee was satisfied that the cream was applied to the finger purely for medical purposes. The cream was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and consequently, it did not change the condition of the ball, which would have been in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions – Unfair Play – The Match Ball – Changing its Condition," ICC said.

What led to the fine?

Jadeja was seen applying an ointment to his index finger. In a video that went viral after the end of the day's play on Thursday, Jadeja was seen taking the soothing cream from Mohammed Siraj's palm and applying it to his spinning fingers. The Indian team management later explained that he was applying the cream to a swelling on the index finger of his bowling hand. Jadeja applied the ointment without the permission of the on-field umpires and hence the punishment.

After the end of the day's play on Thursday, a video of Jadeja started doing rounds on social media where he was seen applying the cream to his finger. The Australian media attempted to push the video claiming that Jadeja was trying to tamper with the ball. However, the claims turned out to be false when the video was monitored by match officials. It is pertinent to note that Jadeja had just registered a five-wicket haul, helping India bowl the Australians out for just 177 runs.

Image: bcci.tv/Twitter

