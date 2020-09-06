Australia Needs Dhoni Like Finisher, Says Pat Cummins After 2 Run-defeat Against England

Australian pacer Pat Cummins said on Saturday that the national team has decided to groom a Mahendra Singh Dhoni-like finisher who could finish games for the team.

The Australian pacer said that they have been trying to identify a person for that role, who could finish games like Dhoni and for that, they have even given a lot of players a free-hand. Cummins, who is also the vice-captain of his team, aptly added that it is not going to happen overnight and would need some time for that.

Read: IPL 2020: Pat Cummins And Other Most Expensive Overseas Players Each Year

On Friday, Australia was pressing hard to win the match with an incredible start by two of its openers, David Warner and Aaron Finch. At one point the visitors were 124 for 1 and needed just 29 more runs to win the game against England's 162. But then the English players made a remarkable comeback, with the help of Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid, by taking five wickets for just 24 runs restricting the Kangaroos to 160 for 6.

The two-run defeat was followed by Cummins' statement of Australia wanting a Dhoni a like finisher, who according to him was the best in the world because of his experience of 300-400 one-day matches.

Read: IPL 2020: KKR Relive Pat Cummins Dismissing Head Coach Brendon McCullum With Fiery Yorker

Among MS Dhoni's many traits, he was also known for finishing games for his teams, be it in the Indian Premier League (IPL) or for the Men in Blue. However, his fans still cannot fathom the last match he couldn't finish, which also became the legendary cricketer's last game for India.

MS Dhoni was unfortunately not able to take India across the line in the 2019 World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand and that was the last time he was seen in the Blue jersey. The former Indian skipper recently announced retirement from international cricket as he bid adieu to the shorter formats of the game in a heartfelt post.

Cummins, Dhoni in IPL

MS Dhoni and Pat Cummins will play in the Indian Premier League for their respective teams. While Dhoni will lead his long-time team Chennai Super Kings, Cummins will play for Kolkata Knight Riders, which bought him for a record price this season making him the most expensive foreign buy in the auction.

Read: Feeling Yet To Sink In But My Life Hasn't Changed At All: Cummins On IPL Big Bucks

Read: Aussie Pacer Pat Cummins Says He Is Happy To Know IPL 2020 Might Take Place



