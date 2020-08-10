IPL 2020: KKR Relive Pat Cummins Dismissing Head Coach Brendon McCullum With Fiery Yorker

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is all set to commence in September, as the tournament recently landed itself a date and a venue after months of coronavirus-induced delay. As the IPL 2020 inches closer to its launch date, the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise has already begun hyping up their fans by showing some stunning clips and career highlights of their cricketers. Quite recently, the franchise shared a video of their top IPL 2020 pick, Pat Cummins from one of the rare Big Bash League (BBL) appearances in the past.

IPL 2020 millionaire Pat Cummins gets KKR head coach in a throwback video

Australian pace maverick Pat Cummins is widely regarded as one of the best modern-day fast bowlers in the world. The right-arm pacer is currently ranked the No.1 bowler in the ICC Test rankings. On the back of successfully helming the Australian pace attack for the past few years, Pat Cummins set the cash registers ringing at the IPL 2020 auction. He was acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise for ₹15.5 crore (US$2.2 million) to become the IPL 2020’s highest-paid foreign player after an intense bidding war broke out between several IPL team owners.

On Sunday, August 9, the Kolkata Knight Riders took to their Instagram account and shared a Pat Cummins video where he can be seen rattling the stumps of his IPL head coach Brendon McCullum. The said video is from an earlier BBL encounter between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat. McCullum, who represented the Heat between 2011 and 2019, is currently signed on to coach the Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2020 season. The dashing New Zealander was appointed to the role after former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis made an exit from the position last year.

Pat Cummins castles Kolkata Knight Riders’ head coach, watch video

IPL 2020: Pat Cummins in Kolkata Knight Riders

Apart from playing under Brendon McCullum, Pat Cummins will also be joined by another of his Trans-Tasman rival in the form of Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson. The Australian quick will additionally be seen playing alongside the likes of some veteran T20 campaigners like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain himself Dinesh Karthik.

IPL 2020: IPL dates decided

As per the announcement made on August 2, the IPL dates for the 2020 season is confirmed to be between September 19 and November 10. Apart from IPL dates, the governing council also confirmed that the IPL 2020 will be entirely taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) instead of its home country India.

IPL dates and venue announcement

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

Image credits: Sydney Thunder Twitter