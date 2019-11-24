Australia Smother Pakistan By An Innings & 5 Runs, Extend Unbeaten Run At Gabba, Brisbane

Australia extended their unbeaten streak at the Gabba in Brisbane as the clutched a comprehensive inning and five-run win over Pakistan in the first Test on Sunday. Babar Azam's ton and Mohammad Rizwan's knock of 95 runs went in vain as the hosts bowled out Pakistan for 335 runs. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne was adjudged the Man of the Match for his spectacular knock of 185 runs in the first innings. With this win, Australia extended their winning streak at the Gabba in Brisbane to 32, with no team beating them at the venue since 1988. Australia's pace attack left the Pakistan batsmen rattled as Josh Hazlewood added four scalps to his name while Mitchell Starc added three to his tally. Pat Cummins took two wickets while spinner Nathan Lyon managed to add one wicket to his name.

Australia register a huge win over Pakistan

Tim Paine pleased with unbeaten record

"Really happy. Anytime you win a Test by an innings, you have done a lot right. We have started well and to maintain our record at the Gabba is excellent. Very pleasing. Throughout the winter we relied on Steve really heavily. We have some real quality in our batting now and it is all about putting it together in the middle. Fantastic to see Davey back over from his struggles in England. We knew the Davey in Australia is a different proposition and he played superbly. They (Warner and Burns) have a really good connection and you can see that even with their running. They love batting together and set the tone for us in the Test match. Everyone in the team is really proud and happy for Marnus. They (the bowlers) were pretty good but we hold them to high standards and would have liked to clean them up earlier today but the two guys in the middle batted well and the ball also got soft. We know we have an excellent attack and once again they have gotten us 20 wickets", said Australia's skipper Tim Paine

