Md Azharuddin Calls Rayudu 'frustrated', Slams Him For Alleging Corruption In HCA

Hyderabad Cricket Association President Md Azharuddin called Ambati Rayudu a frustrated cricketer as he lashed out the right-handed batsman for alleging corruption in the state cricket association. Rayudu had earlier taken to Twitter to request Telangana politician KTR to look into the rampant corruption prevailing in the HCA and said that he had opted to sit out of the Ranji Trophy hence. Rayudu's allegations come shortly after he sprung back out of retirement following the snub suffered in the hands of the selectors during the World Cup.

Rayudu targets HCA, alleges corruption

The Hyderabad batsman had led the team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 tournament. In the latest developments surrounding the player, the right-hander expressed his inability to play the Ranji Trophy season According to a report published in a leading media publication, the cricketer has sent a letter to RA Swaroop (chairman of the senior selection committee of Hyderabad Cricket) where he has stated that he would not be available for the Ranji season. He also launched a stinging attack at the Hyderabad team. He said that the politics going on inside the team made it uncomfortable for him to play. Not only that, but he also tweeted to Telangana’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao and asked him to look into the rampant corruption prevailing at HCA.

Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who hav numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) November 23, 2019

Rayudu retains his place in Chennai Super Kings side

Ambati Rayadu managed to retain his place in the Chennai Super Kings side for the IPL 2020 season. In 2018, he was the top-scorer for Chennai Super Kings. Rayudu scored over 600 runs as the Super Kings went all the way to win the title on their return to the league. after serving a two-year suspension. However, he had a poor season in 2019 as he managed just 282 runs in 17 innings which did hamper his World Cup hopes to a certain extent. Rayudu, who made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2013, featured in 55 ODIs, scoring 1694 runs at an average of 47.05.

