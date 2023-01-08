ICC World Test Championship: India's WTC Final Qualification Scenario After AUS Vs SA Draw

South Africa on Friday managed to pull off a draw in the third and final Test against Australia in Sydney. Australia needed 14 wickets on Day 5 to hand a series clean sweep to the Proteas but the visitors played the game with ease to secure a draw in the match. The rain-curtailed match saw the Pat Cummins-led side score a mammoth 475/4 and declare in the first innings. Usman Khawaja smashed an unbeaten 195 runs to help Australia give a beating to South African bowlers. Steve Smith poured salt on the South African wounds with a century of his own.

Australia then managed to restrict South Africa to 149/6 in 50 overs on Day 4 of the match. Keshav Maharaj along with Simon Harmer forged an 80-run partnership to deny Australians a chance to force a follow-on early. However, the home side succeeded in picking four more wickets to force the follow-on on Dean Elgar's team. But South Africa maintained their cool and fend Australia off with a second-innings score of 106/2 at stumps on the final day. With this, South Africa lost the three-match series 2-0 and gave Australia a huge chance of competing in the final of the World Test Championship.

ICC World Test Championship 2021-23: Standings

POS Team W L D PCT(%) PTS SER PEN 1 Australia 10 1 4 75.56 136 5 0 2 India 8 4 2 58.93 99 5 -5 3 Sri Lanka 5 4 1 53.33 64 5 0 4 South Africa 6 6 1 48.72 76 5 0 5 England 10 8 4 46.97 124 6 -12 6 West Indies 4 5 2 40.91 54 5 -2 7 Pakistan 4 6 4 38.1 64 6 0 8 New Zealand 2 6 3 27.27 36 5 0 9 Bangladesh 1 10 1 11.11 16 6 0

India's chances of qualifying for the WTC final

India would need to win at least three of their four planned home Test matches against Australia in February-March to advance to the coveted tournament's final.

India will need to do well in the Border-Gavaskar series if they want to maintain their standing. In addition to New Zealand, India would like to see them succeed in their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

India might advance to the WTC final with even a 2-0 series victory over Australia, but they will require New Zealand to defeat Sri Lanka in one of the following Test series games.

If Sri Lanka defeats New Zealand 2-0, it will be bad for India if they don't win their three games against Australia.

If India loses the Test series against Australia at home, its prospects of competing in the WTC final are over. Although India has a better record because they have never suffered a WTC home loss.

Image: AP