ICC World Test Championship: India's WTC Final Qualification Scenario After AUS Vs SA Draw

Image: AP
South Africa on Friday managed to pull off a draw in the third and final Test against Australia in Sydney. Australia needed 14 wickets on Day 5 to hand a series clean sweep to the Proteas but the visitors played the game with ease to secure a draw in the match. The rain-curtailed match saw the Pat Cummins-led side score a mammoth 475/4 and declare in the first innings. Usman Khawaja smashed an unbeaten 195 runs to help Australia give a beating to South African bowlers. Steve Smith poured salt on the South African wounds with a century of his own.
Australia then managed to restrict South Africa to 149/6 in 50 overs on Day 4 of the match. Keshav Maharaj along with Simon Harmer forged an 80-run partnership to deny Australians a chance to force a follow-on early. However, the home side succeeded in picking four more wickets to force the follow-on on Dean Elgar's team. But South Africa maintained their cool and fend Australia off with a second-innings score of 106/2 at stumps on the final day. With this, South Africa lost the three-match series 2-0 and gave Australia a huge chance of competing in the final of the World Test Championship.
|POS
|Team
|W
|L
|D
|PCT(%)
|PTS
|SER
|PEN
|1
|Australia
|10
|1
|4
|75.56
|136
|5
|0
|2
|India
|8
|4
|2
|58.93
|99
|5
|-5
|3
|Sri Lanka
|5
|4
|1
|53.33
|64
|5
|0
|4
|South Africa
|6
|6
|1
|48.72
|76
|5
|0
|5
|England
|10
|8
|4
|46.97
|124
|6
|-12
|6
|West Indies
|4
|5
|2
|40.91
|54
|5
|-2
|7
|Pakistan
|4
|6
|4
|38.1
|64
|6
|0
|8
|New Zealand
|2
|6
|3
|27.27
|36
|5
|0
|9
|Bangladesh
|1
|10
|1
|11.11
|16
|6
|0
Image: AP