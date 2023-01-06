The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a draw on Friday after the home side failed to chase down a target of 319 runs on the final day of the match. Sarfaraz Ahmed played a crucial knock with the bat on the last day of the second Test to help his side draw the game. Earlier, the first Test between the two sides had also ended in a draw, meaning the winning trophy for the series will now be shared by Pakistan and New Zealand.

After the second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand, here's what the updated ICC World Test Championship points table looks like and what can India do to make it to the final of the competition.

ICC World Test Championship 2021-23: Standings

Australia are still at the top of the table with 78.57 percentage points to their name. India are in the second position with 58.93 percentage points.

POS Team W L D PCT(%) PTS SER PEN 1 Australia 10 1 3 78.57 132 5 0 2 India 8 4 2 58.93 99 5 -5 3 Sri Lanka 5 4 1 53.33 64 5 0 4 South Africa 6 6 0 50 72 5 0 5 England 10 8 4 46.97 124 6 -12 6 West Indies 4 5 2 40.91 54 5 -2 7 Pakistan 4 6 4 38.1 64 6 0 8 New Zealand 2 6 3 27.27 36 5 0 9 Bangladesh 1 10 1 11.11 16 6 0

WTC Final: How can India qualify

In order to make it to the final of the prestigious tournament, India will have to win at least three of their scheduled four home Test matches against Australia in February-March.

India will have to produce a good performance in the Border-Gavaskar series in order to keep their place intact on the table.

India would also want New Zealand to do well in their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Even a 2-0 series win against Australia could take India into the WTC final but they will need New Zealand to win a match against Sri Lanka in the upcoming Test series. A 2-0 win for Sri Lanka against NZ will be detrimental for India if they fail to win three matches.

If India goes on to claim the series 1-0 against Australia, again the situation boils down to Sri Lanka not winning 2-0 against New Zealand.

If the series ends in a draw, it will result in India being locked in on 56.94%. This brings even South Africa into the equation as if they win their last Test vs Australia and the two games against West Indies, they will go through provided Sri Lanka lose to NZ.

India's chances of reaching the WTC final will end if they lose the Test series at home to Australia. Although the record favours India, as they have never lost a WTC at home.

Image: AP