The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a draw on Friday after the home side failed to chase down a target of 319 runs on the final day of the match. Sarfaraz Ahmed played a crucial knock with the bat on the last day of the second Test to help his side draw the game. Earlier, the first Test between the two sides had also ended in a draw, meaning the winning trophy for the series will now be shared by Pakistan and New Zealand.
After the second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand, here's what the updated ICC World Test Championship points table looks like and what can India do to make it to the final of the competition.
Australia are still at the top of the table with 78.57 percentage points to their name. India are in the second position with 58.93 percentage points.
|POS
|Team
|W
|L
|D
|PCT(%)
|PTS
|SER
|PEN
|1
|Australia
|10
|1
|3
|78.57
|132
|5
|0
|2
|India
|8
|4
|2
|58.93
|99
|5
|-5
|3
|Sri Lanka
|5
|4
|1
|53.33
|64
|5
|0
|4
|South Africa
|6
|6
|0
|50
|72
|5
|0
|5
|England
|10
|8
|4
|46.97
|124
|6
|-12
|6
|West Indies
|4
|5
|2
|40.91
|54
|5
|-2
|7
|Pakistan
|4
|6
|4
|38.1
|64
|6
|0
|8
|New Zealand
|2
|6
|3
|27.27
|36
|5
|0
|9
|Bangladesh
|1
|10
|1
|11.11
|16
|6
|0
If India goes on to claim the series 1-0 against Australia, again the situation boils down to Sri Lanka not winning 2-0 against New Zealand.
