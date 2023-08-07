Australia Suffer Major Blow Ahead Of 2023 ODI World Cup In India

Cricket Australia's chief selector George Bailey has confirmed that captain Pat Cummins suffered a broken wrist and has been ruled out of competitive cricket for at least six weeks. Bailey announced the news while revealing Australia's preliminary squad for Cricket World Cup 2023. During the final Ashes 2023 Test match, Cummins appeared uncomfortable while batting, leading to concerns about his participation in the ODI series in South Africa and India due to the injury.

3 things you need to know

Pat Cummins has been ruled out of cricket because of an injury

Cummins suffered a broken wrist during the last Ashes Test

The Australian captain will require 6 weeks of rest before coming back

George Bailey provides crucial update on Pat Cummins' injury

George Bailey stated in an official release that Pat Cummins would require six weeks of rehabilitation to recover from the undisplaced fracture of his left radius. Regarding Cummins' condition, Bailey expressed that the enforced rest could prove beneficial for his preparation ahead of the crucial World Cup campaign, adding that there are still ample opportunities for Cummins to play in several games before the World Cup, ensuring he has a strong buildup to the tournament. Bailey said:

Cummins has an undisplaced fracture of his left radius which requires six weeks rehabilitation. We view a period of enforced rest for Pat as a positive ahead of this important World Cup campaign. There are still a number of games he could play before the World Cup which is more than enough for him to have a strong preparation.

Fortunately, the captain is expected to be fit before Australia's upcoming ODI matches against South Africa and India leading up to the Cricket World Cup 2023. Australia has named a formidable 18-member squad, which will later be trimmed down to 15 players before the ODI World Cup 2023. Notably, Marnus Labuschagne has been overlooked, causing a significant setback for the middle-order batsman.

Australia's ODI squad for South Africa series

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

September 7: First ODI, Bloemfontein

September 9: Second ODI, Bloemfontein

September 12: Third ODI, Potchefstroom

September 15: Fourth ODI, Centurion

September 17: Fifth ODI, Johannesburg

