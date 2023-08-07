The Australian cricket team has announced the preliminary squad selections for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The Aussies will be a part of the iconic ODI cricket tournament squad this year. The preliminary selections may draw attention as a notable name has been onitted from the squad.

3 things you need to know

The 2023 Cricket World Cup will be held in India in October-November

Australia are slated to play their opening match against India in Chennai

The five-time champions have unveiled their preliminary WC squad

ALSO READ | Huge Blow To Australia Before India Tour As Star Player Could Miss Series, Doubtful For World Cup

Australia announce preliminary Cricket World Cup 2023 squad

Cricket Australia on Monday announced the preliminary squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India from October 5 to November 19. Pat Cummins has been named as the captain of the team with big names such as Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, and Adam Zampa also part of the squad.

ALSO READ | Updated WTC Points Table after ICC fines Australia and England; Where do India stand?

One of the most notable omissions is of Marnus Labuschagne, who has played 30 ODIs for his country and has scored 847 runs at an average of 31.37. Meanwhile, uncapped player Tanveer Sangha has received a surprise call-up in the 18-member squad. Cameron Green, Travis Head, and Mitchell Marsh are also part of Australia's preliminary World Cup team.

Australia's Preliminary World Cup Squad

Pat Cummins (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Presenting your 18-player squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup, as well as two lead-in series against South Africa and India! 🏆🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/h6jVWYJvMy — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) August 7, 2023

Australia's Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule

Australia vs India - October 8 - Chennai

Australia vs South Africa - October 13 - Lucknow

Australia vs Qualifier 2 - October 16 - Lucknow

Australia vs Pakistan - October 20 - Bengaluru

Australia vs Qualifier 1 - October 25 - Delhi

Australia vs New Zealand - October 28 - Dharamsala

Australia vs England - November 4 - Ahmedabad

Australia vs Afghanistan - November 7 - Mumbai

Australia vs Bangladesh - November 12 - Pune