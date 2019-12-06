Australia And India To Play 2 Day-Night Tests In 2020? Sourav Ganguly, CA To Discuss Soon

Cricket Australia (CA) are all set to propose the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about the possibility of playing up to 2 day-night Tests during India's tour of Australia in late 2020, as per a report by a leading Indian media portal on Thursday. If the BCCI agrees to the proposal, then the series could become the first-ever to have more than one Day-Night Test. The latest innovation has proven to be a success in India and Australia both, making the possibility a potential reality next year.

Australia, India to make history in 2020?

According to the report, a delegation of CA officials led by chairman Earl Eddings, will meet the BCCI officials on the sidelines of Australia's limited-overs series in India in January 2020 and will discuss about the possibility of two Day-Night Tests during India's tour of Australia late next year. Eddings told the portal that India had played their first Day-Night Test and won easily, which might give them the right build-up in Australia. He added that he was sure that India will consider playing one Day-Night Test or maybe even more and went on to say that the proposal will be discussed in January.

After India's dominating win against Bangladesh in their inaugural pink-ball Test in November, when Indian captain Virat Kohli was asked about the possibility of playing a Day-Night test during the Australia tour next year, he had said that they were open to the suggestion as long as there was a practice match for them to play under lights. Prior to that, Australia captain Tim Paine remarked in jest, after defeating Pakistan by an innings and five runs, that he would have to check if Kohli was in a good mood and ask him about playing a Pink Ball Test in Australia. With a supportive administration led by Sourav Ganguly, the ball is now in the court of the BCCI President and the Indian captain, who was also recommended to accept Australia's unofficial request by spin legend Shane Warne last month.

Meanwhile, India will square off against West Indies in a three-match T20I series, starting Friday, December 6 in Hyderabad. Mumbai was supposed to host the game but Mumbai Police requested the game to be shifted due to its inability to provide security cover to the venue. Later, Hyderabad was zeroed in as the venue.

