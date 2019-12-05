Rohit Sharma Trolls Kedar Jadhav, Asks Him To Focus On Batting Instead Of Posing

Indian batsman Kedar Jadhav has not been able to cement his spot in the national limited-overs sides ever since the 2019 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales. His only decent innings came against Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Jadhav scored 52 crucial runs after India were put under pressure by Afghans. Besides that, Jadhav has scored 2 hundreds and 6 fifties in his ODI career.

The Pune-based player has played 9 T20Is, scoring only 122 runs at an average of 20.33 before getting dropped. The right-hander recently played in the 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. He had a disappointing tournament as he scored a solitary half-century against Hyderabad in Chandigarh. Later in the tournament, he also got an unbeaten 47 versus Baroda in Surat.

After a break from cricket, Jadhav has now returned to the field and he was delighted about it. He uploaded a picture on Instagram where he was seen getting ready to face the bowlers. He wrote, “Feels good to be back on the field and do what I like to do.”

Rohit Sharma comments on Kedar Jadhav's post

Meanwhile, 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma, who shares a great relationship with Jadhav, took this opportunity to poke fun at his Indian teammate. He commented on Jadhav’s picture and wrote, “Pose kam maar, batting karle thoda", which means strike less poses and focus more on batting. The amusing reply left many fans laughing, making Jadhav's post all the more popular on Thursday on Instagram.

Rohit Sharma's reply

India will square off against West Indies in a three-match T20I series, starting Friday, December 6 in Hyderabad. Mumbai was supposed to host the game but Mumbai Police requested the game to be shifted due to its inability to provide security cover to the venue. Later, Hyderabad was zeroed in as the venue.

