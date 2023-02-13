Australian Coach Reveals How Travis Head Had 'different Thoughts' After Snub In 1st Test

Australia coach Andrew Mcdonald said that Travis Head was really disappointed when he was not picked for the first Test against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Travis Head has been one of Australia's in-form batsmen off late but was snubbed from Australia's XI against India to balance the batting combination.

Matt Renshaw was picked in place of Travis Head because he has a tremendous subcontinent record and can play spin well. Peter Handscomb was also picked by Australia in 2019 above Head just because of his good subcontinent record. Matt Renshaw was also picked to support Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy in the spin department.

Talking about Travis Head's reaction McDonald said, "We valued others' skill sets in those extreme conditions. I think the discussion point that we went through in the process will be different in hindsight. And the hindsight is that those people that you will compare the competition for places around didn't perform the way that we'd probably expected".

McDonald said: 'Head had different thoughts on that and that's fair enough'

"Head had different thoughts on that and that's fair enough. And he's entitled to have different thoughts on that along with others. And we're not saying any decision that we make is right or wrong", McDonald added.

"The Todd Murphy one was heavily discussed as well. Could we play the ball spinning in, two of those types of bowlers against the Indian batting line-up, all those discussions that we had behind the scenes are pretty much what you discussed as well", McDonald added.

McDonald also gave his remark on the availability of Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green in the second Test. McDonald said, "We're hopeful. It's been six weeks now. I think he's actually got his final X-ray or scan today. He does allow us different options to the way that we want to structure up."

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who didn't play the first Test, has arrived in Delhi after recovering from a finger injury which he sustained during the Boxing Day Test vs South Africa.

"Starc will have a rest day today (in Delhi) and then he'll train tomorrow on his own up there. A couple of the staff members will go up there. We're hopeful that both of those are back on the selection table and that would change the balance of our side", McDonald said.

Australia suffered a humiliating defeat by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur and will look to bounce back in the second Test in New Delhi.