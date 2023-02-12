IND Vs AUS: Will Mitchell Starc And Josh Hazelwood Play 2nd Test? Pat Cummins Answers

Australia faced a humiliating defeat of an innings and 131 runs against Team India in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Nagpur it will not be very easy for Australia to make a comeback in the second Test after such a loss. The Australia batting technique was completely exposed against the Indian spin bowlers.

Another major problem that the Australian team has faced on this tour is that their major players got injured just before the series. Australia lost players like Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green just before the series.

Now, Australia captain Pat Cummins has given a slight update on whether Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are available for the second Test or not.

Mitchell Starc got off to a finger injury during the boxing day Test match against South Africa last year. Cameron Green also suffered a finger injury during that series and is still recovering from that. Josh Hazlewood flew with the Australia team to India but just right before the first Test he suffered a left Achilles injury.

Cummins said in a press briefing, "Starcy lands today or tomorrow in Delhi," Cummins said on Saturday after Australia's crushing defeat".

"I think Joshy might not be quite ready for Delhi. He's getting up and running now, he's pretty close, but I don't think he'll be quite ready for Delhi", Cummins said.

"Greeny's a bit of a wait-and-see. Still hoping (he would play), he's had a couple of good hits out here. He's bowling pretty good, the next couple of days we'll assess it", Cummins said.

Cummins further said the team will not make any heavy changes in the team for the second Test despite the humiliating defeat in Nagpur.

"We've had a really good run the last 12 months", Cummins said.

"There haven't been many losses in that change room. I don't think we need to reinvent the wheel, it's just tweaking different approaches to how we play and maybe particular methods", Cummins said.

Team India has also been suffering with injuries as they are also missing the services of players like Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer.

The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played in New Delhi from 17th February to 21st February.