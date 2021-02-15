Australian Legends Pull Out Of Road Safety World Series Due To COVID-19 Restrictions

Just days before the resumption of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS), the team of Australia legends have pulled out of the tournament due to the COVID-19 restrictions Down Under. The squad which was led by Brett Lee before the postponement of the league has cited the inability to travel due to the COVID guidelines in Australia as a reason behind their exit. Australian Legends have been replaced by Bangladesh Legends in the roster, as per ANI.

England legends included

Along with Bangladesh Legends, England Legends have been included in the tournament which earlier had only 5 teams. The series is set to resume from March 2 onwards after it was called off mid-way last year due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Legendary batsmen Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Virender Sehwag will once again be seen in action as they return to the field in the Road Safety World Series.

The remaining matches are set to be played between March 2 to March 21 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Apart from Tendulkar and Sehwag, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Muttiah Muralitharan and other legends will also be a part of the series.

Last year, the series had begun with India legends locking horns with the West Indies team. Virender Sehwag had turned back the clock as he smashed 74 runs off 57 deliveries to lead India to an easy victory. The second game saw Sri Lanka legends win a thriller against Australia as they clinched victory on the second last ball of the match. In the game between India and Sri Lanka, Irfan Pathan returned back to glory as he guided his team to a 5-wicket victory by scoring 57 runs and Munaf Patel picking 4 wickets. The last match before the series was called off was played between South Africa and Windies, with the former registering a comfortable victory by 6 wickets.

(Image Credits: AP)

