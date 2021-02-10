Road Safety World Series 2021: How To Buy Tickets To Watch Tendulkar & Co. In Action

Cricket enthusiasts were overjoyed ahead of the inaugural Road Safety World Series 2021, as notable yesteryears cricketing superstars were scheduled to battle it out for the ultimate championship. The competition, unfortunately, had to be halted after the completion of four matches due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. The tournament is set to resume once again from March 2.

Road Safety World Series 2021: How to buy Road Safety World Series tickets online?

The tournament was organised in order to spread awareness regarding road safety in India. However, considering the star-studded line-ups of the participating teams, there has been an immense buzz ahead of the competition. All the fixtures of the Road Safety World Series 2021 will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, where celebrated retired crickets from India, South Africa, Australia, Sri Lanka, and West Indies will take part.

Fans can buy the Road Safety World Series tickets from the BookMyShow official website. The ticket price for the match between India Legends and South Africa Legends at MCA stadium starts from ₹50 and goes up to ₹500. It is worth mentioning that a designated sum of money raised from the ticket sales will go towards creating awareness regarding road safety in the nation.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar will retain his position as the commissioner of the league, whereas India Legends captain, Sachin Tendulkar, will serve as the brand ambassador. The team from India performed brilliantly in the first two contests and is also placed at the top of the points table with two wins to their name.

Road Safety World Series squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (Captain), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Bangar, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Abey Kuruvilla, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Sameer Dighe.

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (Captain), Andrew Butch James, Andrew Hall, Garnett John Peter Kruger, J Rudolph, Albie Morkel, JJ Van Der Wath, Neil Rhodes, Lance Klusener, Martin Van Jaarsveld, Morne Van Wyk, Paul Harris, Ryan McLaren

Australia Legends: Brett Lee (Captain), Brett Geeves, Jason Krejza, Mark Cosgrove, Nathan Reardon, Shane Lee, Travis Birt, Ben Laughlin, Brad Hodge, Clint Mckay, Xavier Doherty.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), Chaminda Vaas, Farveez Maharoof, Marvan Atapattu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachithra Senanayake, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Upul Chandana, Malinda Warnapura

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (Captain), Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Daren Ganga, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ricardo Powell, Ridley Jacobs, Samuel Badree, Suleiman Benn, Tino Best, Dinanath Ramnarine, Pedro Collins, Danza Hyatt.

