Sachin Tendulkar, Sehwag & Lara To Take The Field Again As RSWS Resumes Post COVID Break

Legendary batsmen Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Virender Sehwag will once again be seen in action as they return to the field in the Road Safety World Series. The series is set to resume from March 2 onwards after being called off mid-way last year due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The remaining matches are set to be played between March 2 to March 21 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

Lee, Dilshan to return as well

The series which features legends from five nations namely - Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and host India — aims at creating awareness towards road safety in the country. Apart from Tendulkar and Sehwag, Australia's former lethal pacer Brett Lee, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Muttiah Muralitharan and other legends will also be a part of the series.

READ | South Africa 'Furious' With Australia's Tour Withdrawal, ICC Asked To Intervene For Truce

Upon hosting the remainder of the series in Raipur, Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "It is a matter of great pride and honour to be hosting the legends in Raipur during the Road Safety World Series, which I believe is a wonderful concept to create awareness about the menace, and a very important one given that one person dies every four minutes on Indian roads. I also believe that this tournament will bring a smile to millions in this hour of gloom. I extend a very warm welcome to everyone in Chattisgarh.” Importantly, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is the brand ambassador of the series.

READ | Muralitharan, Sangakkara Roped Into Committee Formed To Boost Sri Lanka's Performances

Last year, the series had begun with India legends locking horns with the West Indies team. Virender Sehwag had turned back the clock as he smashed 74 runs off 57 deliveries to lead India to an easy victory. The second game saw Sri Lanka legends win a thriller against Australia as they clinched victory on the second last ball of the match. In the game between India and Sri Lanka, Irfan Pathan returned back to glory as he guided his team to a 5-wicket victory by scoring 57 runs and Munaf Patel picking 4 wickets. The last match before the series was called off was played between South Africa and Windies, with the former registering a comfortable victory by 6 wickets.

READ | Wasim Jaffer Says India Will Turn The Tables On England After Humiliating Loss In 1st Test

READ | Anderson's Double Strike Reminded Me Of Flintoff In 2005 Ashes: Root

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.