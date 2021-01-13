Australian Opener Will Pucovski Skips Net Session Ahead Of Series-deciding Brisbane Test

Australian opener Will Pucovski did not hit the nets on Wednesday i.e. just two days before the series-deciding fourth and final Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane as he was restricted to just field training due to a shoulder injury. Pucovski who had made his Test debut in the previous match at the Sydney Cricket Ground ended up injuring his right shoulder while fielding on Day 5 of the contest.

'Opener Will Pucovski was restricted to field training': Cricket Australia

"Opener Will Pucovski was restricted to field training and did not bat while the fast bowlers, aside from Cameron Green, did not bowl during the optional session but also did light on-field training," Cricket Australia said in an official release.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday had confirmed that Pucovski suffered a shoulder subluxation injury in the Sydney Test and his participation in the fourth and final Test against India hangs in the balance.

READ: R Ashwin Backs SCG Batting Partner Hanuma Vihari, Responds To Babul Supriyo

Can Team India rewrite history?

The Aussies have a formidable record at the Gabba, Brisbane when it comes to the game's longest format. In the 55 matches that have been played at the venue, the hosts have won 33 of them and has only managed eight losses. Meanwhile, they ended up tying one game while the rest 13 of them have ended in a stalemate.

READ: IND Vs AUS: Australia Unveil Brisbane Pitch, Indian Fans Back Pacers To Trump Steve Smith

At the same time, Australia have also not lost at the Gabba in 28 matches, a record dating back to 1988.

The Tim Paine-led side must win the series-decider in order to seal the series. If the final Test match ends in a stalemate, then not only will the four-match series be tied at 1-1, but India will also end up retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The visitors are the current holders of the prestigious trophy after having won the previous edition of the four-match Test series 2-1 in the 2018-19 season. It was also Team India's first-ever Test series win on Australian soil.

READ: Michael Vaughan Expects Steve Smith To Play By The Rules In The Series-decider At Brisbane

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.