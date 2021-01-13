IND Vs AUS: Australia Unveil Brisbane Pitch, Indian Fans Back Pacers To Trump Steve Smith

Cricket Australia, on Wednesday, January 13, unveiled the Gabba deck for the upcoming series-deciding India vs Australia 4th Test match. The surface appears to be green, as traditionally associated with the venue. Even though an injury-marred Indian team is set to field a depleted unit, fans are backing Indian pacers to trump Steve Smith at Australia’s fortress.

IND vs AUS: A look at the pitch for India vs Australia 4th Test 2021

IND vs AUS: Fans ready for Steve Smith’s battle against Indian pacers at Gabba

Australian batsman Steve Smith regained lost form with scores of 131 and 81 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). He was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his batting efforts. With several Indian cricketers yet to recover from their injuries, they are set to field an inexperienced line-up in the series-decider.

Several Indian fast bowlers like Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav made their way back home after sustaining injuries. Ishant Sharma failed to recover in time before India took off for Australia while a question mark continues to loom over Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness ahead of the upcoming Test.

Despite their injury concerns, several Indian fans are backing newcomers like Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini and T Natarajan, should the latter make his debut, to trump over Australia’s batting talisman Steve Smith at the Gabba. Here is a look at some of the reactions after Cricket Australia unveiled a green top for the next Test.

Hope India breaches Australia's fortress at Brisbane, and wins the series 🤞 Although it would be extremely tough, and Aussies have the upper hand. — Sohom 💫🏏🎬 (@mastiyaapa) January 13, 2021

Bumrah shami ishant Bhuvi and umesh jadeja our top bowlers are injured...Ashwin with a niggle...if india manage to win this it would make history — san marchado (@SanMarchado) January 13, 2021

There's been a lot of talk and rightfully so about #INDvsAUSTest at gabba,Brisbane. Australia have never lossed there. But that puts more pressure on Aus cricket than ind for all the more reasons. Ind has nothing to loose, well they will loose this series but if IND wins. Game on — wasif osmani (@wasifosmani7) January 13, 2021

India vs Australia live streaming details

For India vs Australia live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the fourth Test will also be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 match is being played at the Gabba in Brisbane between January 15 and 19.

Image source: AP

