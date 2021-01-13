R Ashwin Backs SCG Batting Partner Hanuma Vihari, Responds To Babul Supriyo

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come out in support of his Indian team-mate Hanuma Vihari after Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo had misspelled the latter's name on social media and at the same time, had also accused him of 'murdering Cricket' after the conclusion of the high-voltage third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground where Team India ended up securing a hard-fought draw.

'ROFLMAX!!': Ravichandran Ashwin

It so happened that reacting on Vihari's innings who at a point had played 109 balls to score 7 runs, Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo termed it "atrocious". Taking to Twitter, the Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate change said that Vihari "not only killed any chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered cricket".

Nonetheless, Supriyo misspelled Hanuma Vihari as 'Hanuma Bihari', and when it came to the Andhra cricketer's notice, he did not hesitate to correct Babul Supriyo saying that his name is 'Hanuma Vihari'. Meanwhile, the 27-year old has handled the situation really well and has not made any other comments apart from this.

But, Vihari's batting partner in that Test match R Ashwin shared a screenshot of the middle-order batsman and Supriyo's tweets and captioned it as 'ROFLMAX!!'

Ashwin, Vihari do the unthinkable as SCG Test ends in a stalemate

Both Ashwin and Vihari had shared an unbeaten 62-run stand for the sixth-wicket to ensure that India did not suffer a batting collapse. They wore down Australia by batting for more than 42 overs. Ashwin remained unbeaten on 39 while Hanuma Vihari was not out on 23.

Vihari, who was limping for a major part of his innings due to a hamstring injury, while Ashwin took several blows on his body especially the chest but those blows did not make any difference to their commitment as the duo kept the Australians at bay with a marathon match-saving effort.

The four-match Test series is now evenly poised at 1-1 going into the fourth and final Test, beginning at the Gabba, Brisbane on Friday.

