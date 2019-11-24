Australians Past & Present Challenge India; Warne & Paine Ask Kohli To Play At The Gabba

India have consolidated their position at the top of the World Test Championship table and have a huge lead compared to second-placed Australia. With seven consecutive wins, Virat Kohli's India is comfortably seated at the top of the table with 360 points while Australia have 116 points to their name. However, with India's win in their first-ever pink ball game, shots have been fired from the Australians, trying to lure the Indian side to play against Australia in their home ground. During the post-match press briefing after beating Pakistan, Australia skipper Tim Paine said that he was okay with having a pink ball game at the Gabba in Brisbane next year with Virat Kohli-led Team India and that he wanted to ask Virat Kohli's 'permission' if he was okay with the idea. Australia extended their unbeaten run at Brisbane to 32 games after defeating Pakistan on Sunday and skipper Tim Paine said that he was open to the idea of playing a game against India at the Gabba during India's tour next year. Earlier, Shane Warne had also reacted to Sourav Ganguly's post about the city of Kolkata turning pink to embrace the historic occasion and had asked if India could play a Day-Night Test with Australia in Adelaide. Re3sponding to Warne's comments, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that while he was sure Warne had got a hint from what he had seen, everyone's consent was required on the matter.

Tim Paine tries to take a dig at Virat Kohli

Tim Paine gives Virat Kohli a little clip in the post-game presser 🍿



— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 24, 2019

Shane Warne's request to Sourav Ganguly

Congrats to you and @imVkohli on agreeing to play a day / night test. I hope there’s another one next summer in Adelaide when India tour Australia on @FoxCricket - Would be amazing buddy ! 👍 https://t.co/gNY95A3MU2 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 23, 2019

India win the pink-ball Test

Team India proved why they are a force to reckon with at home in the longest format of the game as they beat Bangladesh in the second and final Test match to wrap up the series 2-0. Meanwhile, this was also India's 7 straight Test win in a row, which is their longest streak. Bangladesh who were trailing by 89 runs after they resumed their innings on the afternoon of Day 3 could only manage to 43 runs to their overnight score and once Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed for 74, it was curtains down for the visitors as they lost by an innings and 46 runs. Ishant Sharma was adjudged Man of the Match as well as the Man of the Series for his incredible bowling performance.

Australia smother Pakistan

Australia extended their unbeaten streak at the Gabba in Brisbane as the clutched a comprehensive inning and five-run win over Pakistan in the first Test on Sunday. Babar Azam's ton and Mohammad Rizwan's knock of 95 runs went in vain as the hosts bowled out Pakistan for 335 runs. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne was adjudged the Man of the Match for his spectacular knock of 185 runs in the first innings. With this win, Australia extended their winning streak at the Gabba in Brisbane to 32, with no team beating them at the venue since 1988. Australia's pace attack left the Pakistan batsmen rattled as Josh Hazlewood added four scalps to his name while Mitchell Starc added three to his tally. Pat Cummins took two wickets while spinner Nathan Lyon managed to add one wicket to his name.