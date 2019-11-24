Aaron Finch All Praise For 'clinical' Australia, Pakistan's Babar Azam & Rizwan

Australia's T20 and ODI skipper Aaron Finch congratulated his home side for completing a clinical win over Pakistan in the first Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday. Despite Pakistan's Babar Azam scoring a century and Mohammad Rizwan getting his maiden Test fifty, the visitors could not resort to the brutal pace attack from Australia. Aaron Finch took to Twitter to congratulate both Australia and the duo of Babar Azam and Rizwan for showing 'class' as Test cricketers in the game. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne was named as the Man of the Match for his first innings knock of 185 runs.

Finch lauds Australia for clinical performance

Pretty clinical by Australia in this first test match. Pakistan fought very hard today and Babar and Rizwan showed a lot of class! — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) November 24, 2019

Australia smother Pakistan

Australia extended their unbeaten streak at the Gabba in Brisbane as the clutched a comprehensive inning and five-run win over Pakistan in the first Test on Sunday. Babar Azam's ton and Mohammad Rizwan's knock of 95 runs went in vain as the hosts bowled out Pakistan for 335 runs. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne was adjudged the Man of the Match for his spectacular knock of 185 runs in the first innings. With this win, Australia extended their winning streak at the Gabba in Brisbane to 32, with no team beating them at the venue since 1988. Australia's pace attack left the Pakistan batsmen rattled as Josh Hazlewood added four scalps to his name while Mitchell Starc added three to his tally. Pat Cummins took two wickets while spinner Nathan Lyon managed to add one wicket to his name.

Tim Paine pleased with unbeaten record

"Really happy. Anytime you win a Test by an innings, you have done a lot right. We have started well and to maintain our record at the Gabba is excellent. Very pleasing. Throughout the winter we relied on Steve really heavily. We have some real quality in our batting now and it is all about putting it together in the middle. Fantastic to see Davey back over from his struggles in England. We knew the Davey in Australia is a different proposition and he played superbly. They (Warner and Burns) have a really good connection and you can see that even with their running. They love batting together and set the tone for us in the Test match. Everyone in the team is really proud and happy for Marnus. They (the bowlers) were pretty good but we hold them to high standards and would have liked to clean them up earlier today but the two guys in the middle batted well and the ball also got soft. We know we have an excellent attack and once again they have gotten us 20 wickets", said Australia's skipper Tim Paine

