Australia's 2nd Test Victory Could Go In Vain As ICC Likely To Impose MASSIVE Penalty

The Ashes series in 2023 was highly anticipated and marked a significant chapter in the historic rivalry between Australia and England. Played with fervor and intensity, the series has so far captivated cricket fans around the world. Both teams showcased their exceptional skills and unwavering determination to claim the prestigious urn in the first three Tests. The battles between bat and ball were fierce, with breathtaking displays of batting brilliance and outstanding bowling performances from both sides. Each match was a rollercoaster of emotions, filled with nail-biting moments and exhilarating turnarounds.

3 things you need to know

Australia won the first two Ashes Tests by 2 wickets and 43 runs respectively

England won the third Test in Headingley by 3 wickets to narrow Australia's lead

The fourth Ashes 2023 is slated to be played at Old Trafford, Manchester

Australia's 2nd Ashes Test win could go in vain

Reports indicate that Australia's victory in the second Ashes Test at Lord's may be nullified in the World Test Championship points table due to slow over rates. In the first Test at Edgbaston, both Australia and England were fined 40 percent of their match fees for their sluggish pace of play. It is now being considered by the ICC that Australia could lose 13 World Test Championship points for their slow over rates in the third Test at Headingley, while England may also face consequences.

Australia missed out on qualifying for the inaugural WTC final in 2021 due to their slow over rates in the home series against India. However, they clinched the second edition of the WTC by defeating India at The Oval last month. As the WTC cycle spans two years, Australia would have sufficient time to recover from the potential points deduction. Nevertheless, a 13-point penalty, considering that a WTC win is worth 12 points, would be a significant punishment for the Aussies.

3rd Ashes Test

Ben Stokes-led England team has breathed new life into the Ashes series with a captivating and nerve-wracking three-wicket victory at Headingley. The home team, led by the outstanding efforts of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood, successfully chased down the challenging target of 251 runs on Day 4 of the match.

The highlight of the match was the remarkable performance by Australian speedster Mitchell Starc, who kept the pressure on England throughout. However, it was Harry Brook who stole the show with his impressive knock of 75. With the series now finely poised, the excitement continues to build as the action shifts to Manchester for the fourth Test, set to begin on July 19.

