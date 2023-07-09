'This Is Called Bazz-Ball': Netizens React To England's Thumping Victory In 3rd Ashes Test

Quick links:
Twitter goes berserk with reactions after England defeat Australia in 3rd Ashes 2023 Test (Image: AP)
Ashes 2023: The English cricket team finally broke their 1391 days drought to win an Ashes Test and won the third match against Australia by three wickets. The hosts were chasing down a total of 251 runs and Harry Brook ensured that his team crosses the line by playing a knock of 75 runs off 93 balls. Mark Wood was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round performance with the bat in the match.
As soon as English batter Chris Woakes hit the winning runs for his team and took them to a three-wicket win in Headingley, social media was flooded with reactions.
After winning the third Ashes 2023 Test by three wickets, the English cricket team will now look forward to level the series in Manchester. If the hosts are able to win the fourth Test to be held at Old Trafford from July 19, 2023, the focus will shift to the Kennington Oval where both the teams will fight the last battle to capture the coveted 'urn'.