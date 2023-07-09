'This Is Called Bazz-Ball': Netizens React To England's Thumping Victory In 3rd Ashes Test

Ashes 2023: The English cricket team finally broke their 1391 days drought to win an Ashes Test and won the third match against Australia by three wickets. The hosts were chasing down a total of 251 runs and Harry Brook ensured that his team crosses the line by playing a knock of 75 runs off 93 balls. Mark Wood was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round performance with the bat in the match.

3 things you need to know

The Australian cricket team was bundled for a score of 224 runs in the second innings

Mark Wood ended the first innings with figures of 5/34

Australia lead the five-match Ashes 2023 series by 2-1

Cricket fans go beserk after England beat Australia in Headingley

As soon as English batter Chris Woakes hit the winning runs for his team and took them to a three-wicket win in Headingley, social media was flooded with reactions.

Ashes 2023: English citizens go to great lengths to humiliate the Australian team

Hosts aim to level the Ashes 2023 series in Manchester

After winning the third Ashes 2023 Test by three wickets, the English cricket team will now look forward to level the series in Manchester. If the hosts are able to win the fourth Test to be held at Old Trafford from July 19, 2023, the focus will shift to the Kennington Oval where both the teams will fight the last battle to capture the coveted 'urn'.