Australia's ODI Series & Upcoming T20 Tour To New Zealand Postponed Amid COVID-19 Scare

Australia's ongoing series against New Zealand as a part of the Chappell -Hadlee trophy along with their upcoming tour to New Zealand have been postponed in the wake of growing concerns of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Australia picked up a win against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series that was played behind closed doors. However, the remainder of the ODI series and Australia's tour to New Zealand for a three-match T20 series has been pushed to a further date amid the growing concerns of the COVID-19. Major sporting leagues across the world have cancelled or rescheduled the event to a further date or resorting to playing behind closed doors.

READ | 'Unique Experience,' Remarks Ish Sodhi After Playing 1st ODI Against NZ In Empty Stadium

Australia-Kiwi T20s & ODIs postponed

JUST IN: The ongoing #AUSvNZ ODI series and Australia's upcoming away series in New Zealand have both been postponed amid growing COVID-19 concerns. pic.twitter.com/XNx29nwsdH — ICC (@ICC) March 14, 2020

READ | 'In The Interest Of The Nation': Kiren Rijiju Welcome Postponement Of IPL

Australia draw first blood

Owing to significant contributions from skipper Aaron Finch, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne, Australia put up a target of 259 for New Zealand to chase. Despite the intent shown by the visitors, in the beginning, New Zealand failed to get going in the match as they kept losing wickets in quick intervals. Mitchel Marsh, who was adjudged as the Man of the Match, picked 3 wickets off his 7 overs giving away just 29 runs. Pat Cummins also bagged 3 wickets while Hazlewood and Adam Zampa scalped two wickets each. Martin Guptill top-scored for New Zealand with his innings of 40 runs.

READ | India Vs South Africa: BCCI/CSA To Jointly Work On Revised Schedule Of ODI Series

The match also witnessed Australia's Kane Richardson being tested for Coronavirus. After showing early symptoms of being infected with the virus, the player was soon quarantine and tested. However, he tested negative and soon returned to the team. The match was also played behind closed doors to avoid mass gatherings and to contain the virus from spreading.

Coronavirus impacts cricket

Apart from the ongoing ‘Aus vs NZ’ series, the worldwide panic caused by Coronavirus has already impacted many sporting events around the globe. The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season has been postponed with a launch date of April 15 instead of the earlier planned March 29. On Friday, the England Cricket Board (ECB) also postponed England's tour of Sri Lanka amid the virus scare. The remainder of ODI series between South Africa and India has also been called off amid the novel Coronavirus scare.

READ | Brad Hogg Picks Babar Azam Over Kane Williamson In His Modern Day Batting's 'Fab Four'

Image credits: @cricketcomau / Twitter