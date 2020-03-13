Brad Hogg Picks Babar Azam Over Kane Williamson In His Modern Day Batting's 'Fab Four'

Pakistani batsman Babar Azam is currently representing Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League season (PSL 2020). The 25-year cricketer is enjoying a prolific outing for his side and has already scored 294 runs in seven innings in the season so far. Quite recently, Babar Azam displayed his batting skills with a breezy 69* off just 46 balls to guide Karachi Kings to a 10-wicket victory against Lahore Qalandars.

Brad Hogg picks Babar Azam over Kane Williamson in his ‘Fab Four’

Babar Azam is widely considered among the best batsmen in the world at the moment with many comparing him to the likes of modern ‘Fab Four’ batsmen like Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and Joe Root. The right-hander has consistently scored runs for Pakistan across all international formats and is the only cricketer in the world to feature in the top-five batsmen ranking in ODIs, Tests and T20Is simultaneously. His prolific run-scoring juggernaut has earned him praise from all quarters of the cricketing fraternity.

Apparently, Babar Azam also has a fan in former Australian wrist spinner Brad Hogg. The two-time World Cup-winning cricketer was recently asked by a fan on Twitter to pick his top four batsmen of the modern era. In response, Brad Hogg listed his four favourite batsmen for each of the three formats. Surprisingly, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson did not feature in Hogg’s list while Babar Azam featured in all three. Apart from the Pakistani batsman, Indian captain Virat Kohli was the only other player as one of the Brad Hogg’s ‘Fab Four’ in all three international formats.

Hey Brad your FAB 4 in World Cricket Right now? — ISMAIL MADNI (@ISMAILMADNI4) March 5, 2020

Four Batters I love watching today are:

Tests

Babar Azam

Tom Latham

Steve Smith

Virat Kohli



ODI

Babar Azam

De Kock

Virat Kohli

Johnny Bairstow



T20I

Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma

Eoin Morgan

Babar Azam. https://t.co/9E1MRcTvqv — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 7, 2020

Babar Azam for Karachi Kings in PSL 2020

Karachi Kings are currently placed second on the PSL 2020 points table with four wins out of their eight matches. Babar Azam will now once again be seen taking stride as Karachi’s opener in their remaining two matches of the round-robin stage. They will now take on Islamabad United on March 14 followed by another fixture against Quetta Gladiators on March 15.

