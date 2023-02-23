'Aware Of Their Weak Spot': Richa Ghosh Ahead Of SF Clash Vs Australia In Women's T20 WC

Ahead of the semi-final game against Australia, India's Wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh has laid out views about the big encounter. Ghosh cuts out a confident figure and claims that India will expose the weakness of Australia in the match. The action will begin today at 6:30 PM.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is at its business end as the semi-final fixtures are set to begin from today. To book a place in the final the teams of India and Australia will set foot on the Newlands Cricket Ground. While both the teams had a sublime World Cup till now, nothing will matter at tjis stage as it is the ultimate encounter. With the margin for error nil, both the teams would look to get hold of the match from the beginning.

To pay heed to the same, Richa Ghosh, who has played a monumental role in India's victories, came out in front of the media on the eve of the match to give a sneak peek into India's plan for the match. Richa states that India would look to attack from the outset, however, also said that the team is wary of the threat that Australia possess.

"We know the weak spot of Australia and we are planning against it but I will not say what that (weakness) is because then they will come prepared." She also said, "They attack a lot. So, whatever happens to them, even if the batter is out, they don't leave the attacking. Because they have batters from top to bottom. We also have batter from top to bottom. So, we will play an attacking game."

𝙄𝙉𝙏𝙊 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙎𝙀𝙈𝙄𝙎! 🙌 🙌#TeamIndia have marched into the Semi Final of the #T20WorldCup 👏 👏



Well Done! 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/mEbLtYhSm5 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 20, 2023

IND-W vs AUS-W: Squads

India Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani

Australia Women Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham