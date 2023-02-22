ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Final Group Standings And Complete Semi-final Schedule

England Women's Cricket team beat Pakistan in the ICC Women's World Cup 2023 by a massive margin of 114 runs and have retained their number 1 spot in the group B. England made a massive total of 213/5 batting first and in return Pakistan were not able to handle the scoreboard pressure and were reduced to 99/9.

Pakistan were blown away under the thunderous innings played by Natalie Sciver Brunt. Brunt made 81 runs off 40 balls with a strike rate of over 200 which helped England to post the highest score in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup history.

Pakistan on the other hand had an unforgettable World Cup campaign and could win only one match from their four group stage matches. Pakistan finished fourth in Group B.

England and India have qualified for the knockout stage from Group B.

South Africa beat Bangladesh to qualify

Talking about the day's second match so it was all a one sided affair for South Africa against Bangladesh. South Africa bowling first reduced Bangladesh to 113/6 and the openers single handedly won the match for South Africa.

South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits made sure that their team went past the line and qualified for the semifinals. South Africa have now knocked out New Zealand out of the tournament and have themselves qualified from Group A.

Updated Group A Points Table

Standings Teams Played Wins Losses Points NRR 1 Australia Women 4 4 0 8 +2.149 2 South Africa Women 4 2 2 4 +0.738 3 New Zealand Women 4 2 2 4 +0138 4 Sri Lanka Women 4 1 3 2 -1.460 5 Bangladesh Women 4 0 0 0 -1.529

Updated Group B Points Table

Standings Teams Played Wins Losses Points NRR 1 Australia Women 4 4 0 8 +2.860 2 India Women 4 3 1 6 +0.253 3 West Indies Women 4 2 2 4 -0.601 4 Pakistan Women 4 1 3 2 -0.703 5 Ireland Women 4 0 0 0 -1.814

Knockout fixtures after the end of group stage

Semi Final-1: The first semifinal will be played between India and Australia on thursday at the Sahara Park Newlands, Cape Town

Semi Final-2: The second semifinal will be played between South Africa and England on Friday at the Sahara Park Newlands, Cape Town

Both the knockout matches will start from 6:30 pm IST.