Axar Patel Begins Training In Nets, Likely To Return Back In Squad For 2nd Test Vs England

With just three days to go for the second Test between India and England, Azar Patel is likely to return into the squad after being ruled out of the first Test due to injury. Patel was ruled out just minutes before the first Test at Chepauk after picking up a knee injury during the side's optional training session. Consequently, Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar were inducted into the squad as a replacement with the former making an appearance in the playing XI.

After Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the England tour due to an injury he sustained in Australia, Patel was drafted into the side and was most likely to feature in the playing XI. As per PTI sources, the all-rounder has already started batting at the nets and is expected to start bowling during the next couple of days.

"He was always first choice to play the opening Test but it will depend on skipper Virat Kohli, head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on Wednesday.

Kuldeep back in XI?

Kuldeep Yadav's snub had directed severe criticism at the Indian skipper and management as the chinaman has been warming the bench for over a year now and was expected to return to action considering the turning pitch at the Chepauk. However, reflecting back on the game, Virat Kohli added that the squad was 'quite clear' on what they wanted to play and the combination will be re-considered in the next game set to be played after 3 days.

Shahbaz Nadeem was picked ahead of Kuldeep in the first Test - a move which failed to bear any fruit. Nadeem was preferred due to additional his skills with the bat, however, he could not shine with any. The bowling all-rounder picked 2 wickets giving away 167 runs in the first innings and another 2 wickets for 66 runs in the second one.

"We were quite clear on what we wanted to play, what combination we wanted to play. There are no regrets whatsoever on that decision. Moving forward, we will think of combinations, which brings us variety as a bowling attack. And not one dimensional, turning away from the bat. These things are very important to bat" he added.

England take lead at Chepauk

Defeating India by 227-runs in the first Test of the 4-match series, England took the lead as skipper Joe Root registered a double hundred in his 100th Test to put his team in the winning position. The Men in Blue fought hard to remain in the game, even as skipper Virat Kohli held one end strong on the final day aiming for a draw. However, the experience of Jimmy Anderson came into play as he rattled the Indian batsmen to take the visitors home.

