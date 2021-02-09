Virat Kohli Defends Kuldeep Yadav's Snub Despite Loss, Hints At Different XI In 2nd Test

Defending the team selection, particularly the snub of spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the first Test at Chepauk, Team India skipper Virat Kohli remarked that there are 'no regrets' on the combination picked despite the 227-run defeat faced in the first Test. Kuldeep Yadav's snub had directed severe criticism at the Indian skipper and management as the chinaman has been warming the bench for over a year now and was expected to return to action considering the turning pitch at the Chepauk. However, reflecting back on the game, Kohli added that the squad was 'quite clear' on what they wanted to play and the combination will be re-considered in the next game set to be played after 3 days.

Speaking of the decision to not play Kuldeep in the post-match press conference, captain Kohli said, "Not really, not at all. When you playing two off-spinners, Kuldeep becomes more or less same kind of spinner taking the ball away." Shahbaz Nadeem was picked ahead of Kuldeep in the first Test - a move which failed to bear any fruit. Nadeem was preferred due to additional his skills with the bat, however, he could not shine with any. The bowling all-rounder picked 2 wickets giving away 167 runs in the first innings and another 2 wickets for 66 runs in the second one. He also overstepped 10 times as did other Indian bowlers several times throughout the game.

"We were quite clear on what we wanted to play, what combination we wanted to play. There are no regrets whatsoever on that decision. Moving forward, we will think of combinations, which brings us variety as a bowling attack. And not one dimensional, turning away from the bat. These things are very important to bat" he added.

England take lead at Chepauk

Defeating India by 227-runs in the first Test of the 4-match series, England took the lead as skipper Joe Root registered a double hundred in his 100th Test to put his team in the winning position. The Men in Blue fought hard to remain in the game, even as skipper Virat Kohli held one end strong on the final day aiming for a draw. However, the experience of Jimmy Anderson came into play as he rattled the Indian batsmen to take the visitors home.

"I don't think we put enough pressure on them with the ball in the first half. Collectively as a bowling unit, fast bowlers and Ash, were good in the first innings but we also needed to contain a few more runs and create pressure. Having said that, it was a slow wicket and not helping the bowlers which made it easy for the batsmen to rotate strike and get into the game," Kohli said after the loss.

