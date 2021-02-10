Manjrekar Points Out India's 'massive Disappointment' At Chepauk, Criticizes Spin Attack

Reviewing India's defeat against England at the Chepauk, former cricket Sanjay Manjrekar remarked that Shahbaz Nadeem was a 'massive disappointment' for the Men in Blue. Dissecting the defeat, Manjrekar blamed the spin attack, barring Ravichandran Ashwin, for not leaving up to their expectations. The cricketer-turned-commentator also pointed out the disadvantage of losing the toss as a factor behind the 227-run loss in Chennai.

"India played three spinners. You had R Ashwin, who bowled like Ashwin does but Shahbaz Nadeem was a massive disappointment. He was expected to be that Jadeja kind of a bowler... accurate and quick in the air on a turning pitch. He looked a little under confident. Washington Sundar a little disappointing after his showing in Australia so when you look at the attack, it wasn't the usual Indian spin attack at home," Manjrekar said while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

Shahbaz Nadeem was picked ahead of Kuldeep Yadav in the first Test - a move which failed to bear any fruit. Nadeem was preferred due to additional his skills with the bat, however, he could not shine with any. The bowling all-rounder picked 2 wickets giving away 167 runs in the first innings and another 2 wickets for 66 runs in the second one. He also overstepped 10 times as did other Indian bowlers several times throughout the game.

READ | Sanjay Manjrekar Compares T Natarajan's Adaptability Skills To A Multi-talented Chef

However, skipper Virat Kohli has defended the playing XI picked for the first Test, highlighting that he has 'no regrets'. Kuldeep Yadav's snub had directed severe criticism at the Indian skipper and management as the chinaman has been warming the bench for over a year now and was expected to return to action considering the turning pitch at the Chepauk. However, reflecting back on the game, Kohli added that the squad was 'quite clear' on what they wanted to play and the combination will be re-considered in the next game set to be played after 3 days.

READ | Sanjay Manjrekar Throws Light On Ajinkya Rahane's Inconsistent Performances Post MCG Ton

"We were quite clear on what we wanted to play, what combination we wanted to play. There are no regrets whatsoever on that decision. Moving forward, we will think of combinations, which brings us variety as a bowling attack. And not one dimensional, turning away from the bat. These things are very important to bat" Kohli had said in the post-match press conference.

England take lead at Chepauk

Defeating India by 227-runs in the first Test of the 4-match series, England took the lead as skipper Joe Root registered a double hundred in his 100th Test to put his team in the winning position. The Men in Blue fought hard to remain in the game, even as skipper Virat Kohli held one end strong on the final day aiming for a draw. However, the experience of Jimmy Anderson came into play as he rattled the Indian batsmen to take the visitors home.

"I don't think we put enough pressure on them with the ball in the first half. Collectively as a bowling unit, fast bowlers and Ash, were good in the first innings but we also needed to contain a few more runs and create pressure. Having said that, it was a slow wicket and not helping the bowlers which made it easy for the batsmen to rotate strike and get into the game," Kohli said after the loss.

READ | 'If India Lose 2nd Test, It Would Be End Of Virat Kohli's Captaincy': Ex-England Bowler

READ | Monty Panesar Suggests Renaming India-Eng Series To 'Tendulkar Cook Trophy'; Here's Why

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.