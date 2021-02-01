Axar Patel Imitiates Undertaker In Throwback Photo Shoot, Leaves Fans In Splits: WATCH

Dynamic Indian all-rounder Axar Patel is enjoying a glorious time on the professional front. The left-hander's exploits in the Indian Premier League and domestic cricket earned him a place in India's Test squad for the upcoming India vs England Test series. Moreover, he was also rewarded with Gujrat's captaincy after Parthiv Patel announced his retirement from all formats of the game. The 27-year-old is known to have a jovial personality off the field, and Delhi Capitals gave fans a glimpse of the same with a funny video.

Axar Patel impersonates WWE's The Undertaker

The all-rounder is an integral part of the Delhi Capitals team in the Indian Premier League. The player performed brilliantly for the side in the UAE during the 13th edition of the cash-rich league. The franchise had a successful outing last year, where they also managed to reach the final for the very first time in the competition's history.

With a potent lineup and a vastly experienced think tank, the Delhi Capitals thrived under the leadership of young Shreyas Iyer. Axar Patel, who appears to be a man of few words, often shares the different aspects of his personality on his social media. This time around, it was Patel's franchise who shared the cricketer's fun antics in their recent post. In the throwback video, the cricketer was comically seen imitating the widely popular World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar, The Undertaker.

Guaranteed WWE nostalgia 🤩



Rate @akshar2026's impersonation of The Undertaker on a scale of 1️⃣ to 1️⃣0️⃣ 👇🏻#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/oeZVtZ7ZDZ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 30, 2021

This surely is not the first time that a cricketer has expressed his fascination with a pro-wrestling character. In the past, Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed that he is fond of Dwayne Johnson (The Rock). Triple H, who currently serves as the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development for the company, and also does sporadic in-ring appearances as a wrestler, had also acknowledged the Indian team's historic Test series win in Australia.

India vs England: Is Axar Patel the ideal replacement for Ravindra Jadeja?

Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja share several similarities in their playing style. While both the left-arm spinners are not known to be very big turners of the cricket ball, they rely on their tight line and lengths to get the better of the batsmen. With Ravindra Jadeja not in the side for the first two Test matches due to a thumb injury he sustained in Australia, this could prove to be a golden chance for Axar Patel to prove his worth in the longer format. However, with Washington Sundar's spectacular performance in the Brisbane Test, it remains to be seen is Axar Patel finds a spot in the playing eleven for the opening Test at Chennai.

IPL 2021: DC list of retained players 2021

he think tank had to make certain tough calls ahead of the IPL 2021 auction as they released a number of players from their squad. Keemo Paul, Alex Carey, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma, Jason Roy, and Sandeep Lamichhane are the six players who have been released by the Delhi Capitals side. Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams have been traded from the Delhi Capitals to the Royal Bangalore Challengers side. Here is the DC list of retained players 2021 -

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes.

Image source: PTI

