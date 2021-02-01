Sunil Narine Congratulated By KKR Fans After Being Blessed With Baby Boy; See Picture

West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine welcomed a baby boy with wife Anjellia on Monday, February 1. The couple had announced the arrival of a baby boy in a gender-reveal ceremony in Trinidad and Tobago in December. Narine had first revealed the news of the couple expecting another addition to their family through an Instagram post in October.

KKR star Sunil Narine welcomes baby boy with wife Anjellia

Announcing the birth of his baby boy, Narine took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of the newborn with a heartwarming caption. Narine wrote, "You fill a place in our heart that we never knew was empty, we have seen all of God’s goodness and grace in one tiny face. We love you unconditionally -Dad & Mom."

As soon as Narine posted about the birth of his child, fans, as well as, cricketer started flooding the comments section with wishes. Several reactions poured in as fans congratulated the couple on the birth of their first child. Here's how fans and cricketers reacted to the news.

The all-rounder is currently in the UAE for the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 where he is playing for Deccan Gladiators,which is why he couldn't be with his wife for the birth of their first child. Narine would hope to win the tournament and give his wife and newborn the perfect gift. Meanwhile, Narine's name featured in the KKR list of retained players 2021.

Narine has been one of the veterans of the KKR franchise. The all-rounder has represented the two-time IPL champions since 2012 and has been instrumental in their success over the years. Notably, Narine plays for Trinbago Knight Riders as well in the Caribbean Premier League, where his side have won a record four titles.

Sunil Narine career stats

The Narine career stats make for a staggering read. The Kolkata all-rounder has played 120 IPL matches, having bagged 127 wickets and scored 892 runs. However, he had a below-par IPL 2020 where he could only pick five wickets in 10 matches at a dismal average of 60.40. The Narine IPL 2020 price was â‚¹8.5 crore (US$1.2 million).

KKR list of released players 2021

Tom Banton, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Siddharth M, Siddhesh Lad, Harry Gurney and Ali Khan.

KKR list of retained players 2021

Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert

SOURCE: SUNIL NARINE INSTAGRAM

