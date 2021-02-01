Brett Lee's Brother Shane Claims Virat Kohli's Captaincy Makes Indian Team More Agitated

Indian captain Virat Kohli is set to make a return into the playing XI in India’s upcoming home Test series against England. Earlier, the cricketer took a paternity leave after the first Test of the four-match series against Australia in December 2020. In Kohli’s absence, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane took over captaincy and led India to a 2-1 series win Down Under with victories in the second and fourth Tests.

Also Read | Brett Lee Counters Shane Warne, Michael Clarke's Criticism Of Tim Paine

Shane Lee believes India thrives without Virat Kohli’s captaincy

A depleted Indian unit ravaged with injuries recently won the series in Australia by making a comeback from their 36 all out drubbing at the Adelaide Oval. Several key players unavailable due to injuries coupled with Kohli’s leave of absence prompted many youngsters and replacements to cover for their senior players. With a pantheon of former cricketers and experts praising India’s bench-strength after their memorable win, a certain Australian quick believes that the Indian team actually flourished because of Kohli’s leadership absence.

Former Australian speedster Shane Lee recently lauded Ajinkya Rahane while speaking on the Afternoon Sport Podcast. He praised Rahane at Kohli’s expense, claiming that Indian players appear “almost scared” to “put a foot out of line” while playing under the latter’s leadership. According to him, Kohli demands “absolute professionalism” from his team while players appear to be more “relaxed” under Rahane.

Also Read | Aakash Chopra Predicts Mumbai's Auction Strategy For IPL, Hints At Big Buys In Pace Dept

Shane Lee, also a brother of another Australian bowling star Brett Lee, said that he would make Ajinkya Rahane India’s Test captain if he was a selector. Shane believes that even though Virat Kohli is “one of the greatest batsmen of all time”, a relief from captaincy would help his batting even more, a view which former England captain Michael Vaughan also expressed recently.

India vs England 2021 series

On January 19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced an 18-member Indian squad for the Test series against England. Apart from the return of Virat Kohli, speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma are also making a return to their line-up after recovering from their respective injuries.

Moreover, recent debutants like Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj also managed to retain their spots in the squad for their impressive outings in Australia. Here is a look at the entire Indian squad as well as a detailed itinerary for the India vs England 2021 Test series.

Also Read | BCCI Working With Govt To Get Cricketers Vaccinated, Hopeful Of Hosting IPL 2021 In India

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya (VC), KL Rahul, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

Virat Kohli centuries in Test cricket

Despite questions being raised over his leadership attributes, his captaincy record indicates that he is the most successful Indian Test captain of all time with 33 wins. Captaincy aside, even Kohli centuries column as an individual makes for a staggering read in Test cricket. He has scored 27 tons in the format and his batting stats also includes 23 half-centuries.

Also Read | KKR Star Shubman Gill Gets Praised By Australian Great Ahead Of IPL 2021 Auction

Image source: AP

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.