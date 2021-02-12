Axar Patel Set To Make Debut In 2nd Test, Fans Question Absence Of Kuldeep Yadav: WATCH

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel is all set to make a return in the India vs England 2nd Test that is slated to start on Saturday, February 13 in Chennai. The development comes after the all-rounder was ruled out of the first Test at Chepauk after picking up a knee injury during a training session. The southpaw was drafted into the Indian squad as a like-for-like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, who was ruled out of the India vs England Test series due to an injury he sustained in Australia.

BCCI confirms Axar Patel's selection in playing XI for second Test

Patel was drafted into the side and was likely to feature in the playing XI but an injury minutes before the start of the first Test prevented the all-rounder from making his Test debut. However, Patel is now completely fit and was seen training in the nets with the Indian side. The official Twitter handle of the BCCI took to Twitter and uploaded a video of Patel's training where he is seen bowling and batting in the nets. The BCCI confirmed that Patel is available for selection in the India vs England 2nd Test and said that the left-hander was raring to go.

As soon as BCCI uploaded the tweet, it was flooded with fans' responses. Several reactions poured in as fans were stoked to see the return of Patel for the all-important second Test. However, there was a certain section of fans who demanded the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the second Test. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Stop looking for bowlers who can bail u out by batting when ur top order flops..I know it's happening often but that's not the solution...have genuine spinners like kuldeep yadav who can take 5 wickets on his day..if ur top order is not getting big scores replace them not bowlers — BHASKAR TALAPATRA (@btalapatra74) February 11, 2021

That's the problem with the current team management, rather than gng with wicket takers (ex: Kuldeep) they r opting for bowlers with some batting credentials. Unfortunately Axar is not a wicket taker and doesn't turn the ball. No point blaming the ball. @sanjaymanjrekar — Sanjay Kumar (@Sanjaykdipe) February 11, 2021

Kuldeep & Axar both should play in place of Nadeem & Sundar

We need 5 good bowlers for the next test — Naman Patel (@NamanPa97605499) February 11, 2021

#kuldeepyadav kuldeep has 2 hatrick in international he has 2 5 wicket haul in test in just 6 match

He is ranked no.3icc odi bowler when he last play match for India#Donkeykohli#kohliandindlose — Arvindk (@Arvindk67885730) February 11, 2021

India vs England Test series live streaming details

The second Test of the India vs England 2021 Test series will commence on Saturday, February 13 in Chennai. The live streaming of India vs England 2nd Test will begin at 9:30 AM. The India vs England 2nd Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The entire India vs England series will also be available as a live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of the BCCI and England Cricket.

