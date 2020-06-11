Babar Azam Ignores KL Rahul, Picks MS Dhoni As Wicketkeeper Of His Indo-Pak T20I XI

Ther is nothing quite like India and Pakistan locking horns with each other on a cricket field. The rivalry between the two nations is considered as one of the biggest sporting rivalries in the world. However, both nations have been at loggerheads since the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai which, in turn, also affected the cricketing scenario between the two countries.

Baba Azam picks his combined India-Pakistan T20 XI, snubs KL Rahul

The teams only play each other only in the International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments and Asia Cup. That's why it would be difficult to make a team comprising players from both countries. However, recently cricket pundits have been picking their Indo-Pak XI and now joining the bandwagon is Pakistan limited-overs skipper Babar Azam.

While speaking to Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz, Babar Azam picked his combined T20I XI from India and Pakistan cricketers. The 25-year-old chose Rohit Sharma to open the innings alongside him. At No.3, Babar Azam named India skipper Virat Kohli which forms a solid top three.

Babar Azam's next pick was former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik. Although Malik's selection is understandable since he is highly renowned in Pakistani cricket, it could be a surprise for some as well as India's KL Rahul has been in sensational form in the last year, having scored runs consistently all over the world. Donning the finishers' roles at No. 5 and 6 are MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. MS Dhoni has also been named the wicketkeeper-batsman of the side.

Babar Azam decided to pick five specialist bowlers in his Indo-Pak T20 XI. Babar Azam went with Shadab Khan and Kuldeep Yadav as the two wrist spinners of the team. The responsibility of the pace attack in Babar Azam's Indo-Pak T20 XI will be shouldered by Mohammad Amir, Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi, who can give nightmares to any batsman in the world with their swing and pace.

Babar Azam’s combined India-Pakistan T20I XI

Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Shoaib Malik, MS Dhoni (Wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Kuldeep Yadav, Shaheen Afridi, Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE COURTESY: AP