Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Troubled With News Of Cyclone Amphan Devastating Kolkata

Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and KL Rahul took to Twitter and expressed their sadness towards the people affected by Cyclone Amphan. According to multiple media reports, Cyclone Amphan affected the coastal parts of West Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday and claimed atleast 10-12 lives in Kolkata. According to the Indian Metrological Department, the cyclone is likely to weaken into a deep depression in the next 3-6 hours.

About Cyclone Amphan

Cyclone Amphan was a massive cyclone which is 700 km in extent and 15 km in height when it was rotating around its centre in the central parts of Bay of Bengal on Monday. According to multiple reports, Cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday with Kolkata suffering massive damage. Cyclone Amphan is the fiercest to form over the Bay of Bengal and the first super cyclone since 1999, when Odisha was hit tremendously and claimed 10,000 lives back then.

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul lead cricketers' grief towards victims of Cyclone Amphan

On Thursday, Virat Kohli posted a tweet in which he sent his thoughts and prayers to the families affected by Cyclone Amphan. Besides Virat Kohli, the like of KL Rahul, fast bowler Umesh Yadav and former all-rounder Irfan Pathan also took to Twitter to pay their respects to the families affected by Cyclone Amphan. Kohli and Pathan have also been seen commenting on various social issues or disasters especially during the COVID-19 crisis, winning the hearts of many followers on social media and perhaps summing up the country's mood often through their tweets -

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by #CycloneAmphan in Odisha and West Bengal. May God protect everyone out there and hope things get better soon. 🙏#PrayForWestBengal — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 21, 2020

Praying for everyone affected by #AmphanSuperCyclone

Condolences to families of the victims who lost their lives. 🙏 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 21, 2020

In the most difficult time of the world where ppl are struggling with covid19 our brothers n sisters are facing #CyclonAmphan #Praying #prayforwestbengal #PrayForHumanity — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 20, 2020

Devastating to see the destruction caused by the #AmphanCyclone. Praying for the well being and safety of the people in West Bengal. 🙏 — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) May 21, 2020

KL Rahul picks Virat Kohli 'to bat for his life'

Team India batsman KL Rahul recently revealed that he wants Virat Kohli 'to bat for his life' during an interaction with the presenter and commentator Suhail Chandhok on his show The Mind Behind. During the interaction, KL Rahul was asked by Chandhok to pick one person who he thinks will bat for his life. KL Rahul also said that he and Virat Kohli share a great friendship and the Team India skipper will give it all to save his life.

(IMAGE: VIRAT KOHLI / INSTAGRAM)