Babar Azam 'of No Use' If He Can't Win Matches For Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind. The cricketer is regularly seen talking about the Pakistan cricket team and has been particularly vocal about how the side should play ahead of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. After Pakistan lost the first Test, Shoaib Akhtar came hard on Pakistani batsmen for not capitalizing on the good opportunities they had to win the game. The former cricketer particularly singled out Babar Azam, in a scathing criticism of the young cricketer.

“Can’t make a name for yourself like this”: Shoaib Akhtar on Babar Azam

Taking to his YouTube channel to analyse the first Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series, Shoaib Akhtar didn’t mince his words when it came to Babar Azam. The former cricketer explained that if one isn’t able to capitalize on a 107-run lead, you are of no use to the team, however big a batsman may be.

Referring to Babar Azam, Shoaib Akhtar said that the cricketer has to come out with something good because this is not the way he can make a name for himself. Shoaib Akhtar also called for Babar Azam to take more responsibility and become a match-winner for Pakistan. Notably, while Babar Azam started the Test match in great touch, scoring a 50 on the first day, the 25-year-old failed to capitalize on his start. The batsman failed to add to his overnight tally as he got dismissed on Day 2, while he scored a meagre five runs in the second innings.

Talking about the team’s batting in the first Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series, Shoaib Akhtar discussed how it let the whole team down. The former cricketer said that Pakistan got an opportunity to put a big total. At a time when the side needed big partnerships which would have helped Pakistan score 350-400, none of the batsmen could score runs, the player concluded. Shoaib Akhtar also said that the batsmen should only have indulged in stoke making if they got loose balls.

Shoaib Akhtar also accused the Pakistani cricketers of a lack of aggression in the second innings, as he mentioned how the bowlers failed to capitalize on their good bowling performance. Notably, Pakistan had reduced England to 117 for 5 in the final innings. However, all-rounder Chris Woakes and wicketkeeper Jos Butter then went onto stitch together a 139-run stand, which formed the foundation of England’s comeback.

During his analysis of the first Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series, Shoaib Akhtar suggested that when Chris Woakes had come out to bat, he should have been peppered with short deliveries targeted at his head to make him uncomfortable.

Image Courtesy: youtube/shoaibakhtar,twitter/therealpcb