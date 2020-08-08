Virat Kohli Shares Workout From Home Routine; Leaves Social Media In Awe

On Saturday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is touted as the fittest cricketer in the modern era, shared glimpses of his home workout routine. Virat Kohli's transformation has been startling to watch over the past few years, as the Delhi batsman changed himself from a talented cricketer to one of the best in the game.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli shared a video, where he was seen doing some intense exercises. He further tagged the brand he had launched earlier. Take a look -

Kohli had launched his athleisure brand in collaboration with the German sports lifestyle brand Puma. It provides design, product, retail, and communication channels for the brand.

Team India captain Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in international cricket. The 31-year-old has been cited by many as an inspiration behind India's transformation into a great fielding side as he demands the same level of performance and dedication from his peers.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the video

🎉🎉Now, this is what I call strenuous weight training!

Here's wishing for some action filled : cricketing scenario in the near future!🔥🔥#Cricket pic.twitter.com/QiXanSEFQm — Eat Cricket!!!!! (@Eat_Cricket) August 8, 2020

The Indian Premier League is all set to return after a series of setbacks and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is gearing up for cricketing action in style. The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to begin in March, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is all set to get underway next month in the UAE. The tournament will mark the return of cricket for many cricket playing nations, including India after a five-month hiatus due to the global health crisis.

The IPL 2020 will also serve as some serious match preparation for the Indian team, as they tour Australia later this year. With so much at stake, Virat Kohli is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations to remain fit and return to the field.

