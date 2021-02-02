Dominic Cork Lauds Shubman Gill; Says 'England Will Find It Tough To Get Him Out'

Ahead of the India vs England Test series, former fast bowler Dominic Cork lauded Indian batsman Shubman Gill, opining that England would find it 'tough' to get him out. Calling him a 'superb young player', Cork chose Gill as one of the stars he was looking forward to seeing in the upcoming series. Apart from Gill, the English cricketer also chose wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant crediting him for his innings in the final India vs Australia Test match.

"We need to put two younger players into the Indian side. Shubman Gill, who Scott Styris has been banging the drum about Shubman Gill, but what a performance against Australia. He's obviously a talented cricketer, so I am going to pick him," said Cork on Star Sports show Cricket Connected. "Even though Rishabh Pant, I think he's got a major force to play in this series, especially with that superb innings in the last Test match to win the series against Australia, but for me, I am just gonna go the way Scott Styris wants everybody to go, is Shubman Gill, because he is such a superb young player and England will find it tough to get him out," he added.

Discussing England's chances of winning the upcoming Test series given its successful feat against Sri Lanka, Dominic Cork placed his bets on India, stating that they were 'too strong'. "I think India will win the series. I think England are in a better place now. England just beating Sri Lanka will help and having the likes of Stokes, Archer, and Burns back in the squad will help but I still think that India are too strong and will win the series," said Cork.

England's touring contingent arrived in Chennai on Wednesday and are currently undergoing quarantine. The first two Tests will be played in Chennai from February 5 to 17, before the teams move to Ahmedabad for the other half of the tournament.

