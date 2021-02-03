Wasim Jaffer Gains 200k Twitter Followers, Remembers Snoop Dogg While Thanking Them: WATCH

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has been immensely active on Twitter since the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Indian veteran has certainly upped his social media game and is displaying his funny side to fans by sharing memes and trolls to describe certain situations. The Jaffer Twitter account has become a fan favourite.

Jaffer's wicked sense of humour has helped him reach a huge milestone in the world of social media, much like Virender Sehwag did after he retired from international cricket in 2015. The Mumbai stalwart on Tuesday crossed 200k followers on Twitter and the same was achieved in a very short span of time.

ALSO READ | India vs England: Kuldeep Yadav backed by Indian fans to make Test comeback in Chennai

Wasim Jaffer Twitter handle reaches 200k followers, cricketer thanks fans with hilarious speech

To commemorate the occasion of reaching 200k followers, Jaffer took to Twitter to share the news and expressed gratitude to all his followers for helping him achieve the feat. Along with the message, he also shared a hysterical video to thank all the people who helped him gain the unique number. Jaffer shared the famous “I want to thank me" speech video by American rapper Snoop Dogg. He further cheekily informed his fans about his presence on Instagram and shared the link as well.

In the video, the rapper says, "I want to thank me for believing in me, I want to thank me for doing all this hard work. I wanna thank me for having no days off. I wanna thank me for never quitting. I wanna thank me for always been a giver and trying to give more than I receive. I want to thank me for trying to do more right than wrong. I want to thank me for just being me at all times."

ALSO READ | India vs England: Jos Buttler has some bad news for cricket fans ahead of Chennai Test

Our Twitter family is now 200K strong! Thank you all 🙏

This video contains a bunch of people I would like to thank! 😉

PS: I'm on insta too 😊 https://t.co/iwQg6XBcJQ pic.twitter.com/gqOQq3UGVl — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 1, 2021

Wasim Jaffer chooses his playing XI for 1st Test vs England

Recently, Jaffer took to Twitter and shared his views on what India's playing XI should look like for the first India vs England Test in Chennai. Jaffer has kept an in-form Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma as his openers for the first Test. Gill was exceptional in the Australia series as he gave India decent starts on most occasions and looked pretty comfortable against a tough Australian attack. On the other hand, although Rohit Sharma had an average series Down Under, he also found a place in Jaffer's playing XI because of his impeccable record at home.

ALSO READ | India vs England: Brad Hogg SNUBS Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar in India's playing XI

At No. 3, Jaffer put the reliable Cheteshwar Pujara followed by Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, which is a no brainer considering the kind of experience and record they have at home. At No. 6, the former cricketer picked Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeeper of the side over Wriddhiman Saha, which doesn't come as a surprise after the southpaw's stunning batting display in Australia.

Jaffer then went on to omit one of the heroes of the historic Gabba Test, Washington Sundar and named Axar Patel over him as the all-rounder in the side. The former batsman went on to choose R Ashwin as his first-choice spinner and was in a fix between Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

Jaffer named Jasprit Bumrah to lead India's pace attack in the first Test but was confused between Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma for the second pacer's role. The 42-year old who was confused with two spots clarified that the selection should depend based on the pitch and conditions in Chennai. He also justified his selection of Kuldeep Yadav by pointing out England's weakness against left-arm spinners.

India's Playing XI for 1st Test(imo):

1 Rohit

2 Gill

3 Pujara

4 Kohli

5 Rahane

6 Pant

7 Axar*

8 Ashwin

9 Kuldeep/Thakur

10 Ishant/Siraj

11 Bumrah

Question is about 2 spots depending on combination + pitch.



What's your XI?



*Eng have huge weakness vs left arm spin. #INDvENG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 31, 2021

ALSO READ | R Ashwin needs one fifty to go past top Virender Sehwag and Nasser Hussain feat in Tests

SOURCE: WASIM JAFFER TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.