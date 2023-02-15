Pakistan captain Babar Azam has finally opened up on why he posted a sympathetic tweet for former India skipper Virat Kohli when the latter was going through a lean patch in his career. Babar turned to Twitter to upload a message of support for Kohli after the 34-year-old batsman was dismissed for just 16 runs in an ODI match against England last year. In his tweet, Babar wrote, "This too shall pass."

Babar reveals the reason behind his tweet

Babar has now revealed why he sent a public message to Kohli at a time when the latter was finding it hard to perform on the field. Babar has said that as a sportsperson anyone can go through such a time and he posted the message thinking it might give some help and confidence to Kohli. Babar said he thought the tweet may bring something positive and can be a plus point.

"As a sportsperson, anyone can go through such a time. At that time I thought maybe if I tweet it might give someone help and confidence. See, as a player, you try to back every sportsman in a difficult time. It is in difficult times when you get to know what you are thinking about others. At that time, I thought I should have done that and maybe something positive will come out of it. Something which can be a plus point," Babar was quoted as saying on the ICC's official website.

Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best 👏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 16, 2022

Kohli acknowledged Babar's tweet and thanked him for his support and wished him all the best for his future. Kohli returned to form a month later as he smashed his first T20I century in an Asia Cup game against Afghanistan. In December of the same year, Kohli ended his century drought in ODI cricket as well. He scored an amazing hundred against Bangladesh and continued his good form against Sri Lanka in January this year, hitting another ton to his name. Kohli is currently playing the ongoing Test series against Australia.

Image: ICC