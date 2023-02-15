WATCH | Virat Kohli Arrives For Practice Session In Swanky Porsche Ahead Of Delhi Test

Team India superstar Virat Kohli became the talk of the town for the cricketing world, as he arrived for the team’s practice session in Delhi, in his Porsche Panamera Turbo car. On Wednesday morning, Kohli took to his official Instagram handle and revealed his excitement about traveling to the stadium in his car. In pictures and videos, currently going viral on social media, Kohli can be seen arriving for the practice session in his exotic car and to a warm welcome by the fans.

“A long drive towards the stadium in Delhi after ages. Such a nostalgic feeling,” Kohli captioned his Instagram story. It is pertinent to mention that the India vs Australia 2nd Test match is scheduled to be played in Kohli’s hometown, Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Heading into the match, the former India captain will be hopeful to add runs under his belt.

Fans left in awe after seeing Virat Kohli in his Porsche Panamera Turbo

Virat Kohli is ready for all the ‘action’ starting on 17th in Delhi.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/V5SmE2PHMc — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) February 15, 2023

King Kohli is on the way to Delhi Stadium.#ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/8vxlzTdb11 — Kumar Gourav (@TheKumarGourav) February 15, 2023

I would like to see Virat Kohli bowl an over at least from the Virat Kohli Pavilion End in the Delhi Test #INDvAUS#ViratKohli𓃵 #ViratKohli #BorderGavaskarTrophy #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 — Venkat (@huddlewood) February 15, 2023

Kohli feels nostalgic about Delhi stadium, he is always blessed by God so no matter how much negativity is around him he always stays cool. @imVkohli — Rimi Roy (@HEYAKHANI) February 15, 2023

1. Virat Kohli test homecoming hopefully.

2. Pujara's 100th test

3. Determined Aussies to give a fight.

4. Shreyas Iyer returning after a month or so. Need to hoot KKR if he is around.

5. Fortress Delhi, although only 12 tests in last 36 years https://t.co/WyN8FzgaPh pic.twitter.com/gEiLeYPwZC — 𝗔𝗱𝗶𝘁𝘆𝗮 (@StarkAditya_) February 15, 2023

Will Virat Kohli hit his first Test century in over three years in Delhi?

In the first Test match in Nagpur, Kohli had an average outing in the lone innings that India batted. He could score only 12 runs off 26 balls in the second innings of the match. Courtesy of Rohit Sharma’s century and fifties by Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, India reached a total of 400 runs, before winning the match by an innings and 132 runs inside three days.

While the 34-year-old has found his form in the limited overs format in the last year, he is yet to make an impact for the Test team. Having scored 27 Test centuries so far, Kohli hit his last Test hundred back in November 2019 against Bangladesh. He has scored only 917 runs out of his total tally of 8119 runs for India since 2020 in 20 games.