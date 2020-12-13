Babar Azam Ruled Out Of T20I Series Against New Zealand Due To Thumb Fracture

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that skipper Babar Azam has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand after suffering a fracture on his right thumb during a practice session on Sunday morning.

'It is hugely disappointing': Babar Azam

"Injuries are part and parcel of professional sport and while it is hugely disappointing to lose a player of Babar Azam's calibre for the T20Is, this opens up opportunities for the other highly talented and exciting players to step-up, understand their responsibilities and try to prove that the Pakistan side is a complete package," Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said in an official release. "I have spoken with Babar and he is sad to miss the T20I series as he was fully focused and keenly looking forward to the T20Is. We have a long season of cricket ahead and we now hope that he regains complete fitness as early as possible so that he can return to competitive cricket," he added.

Details of Babar Azam's injury

It has been learned that the batting sensation suffered the injury during a throw-down session, following which he was taken to a local hospital where X-rays confirmed the fracture. At the same time, it has also been learned that the second-ranked T20I batsman will not be able to attend the nets for at least 12 days. Meanwhile, the three-match T20I series will be played on December 18, 22, and, 24 respectively in Auckland.

During this period, the doctors will continue to monitor Babar's injury before confirming his participation in the first Test, which starts at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on December 26 i.e. during 'Boxing Day'.

Coming back to the T20I series, bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan, who is Azam's deputy in the shortest format will be leading the Men In Green in the three-match series.

Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020/21

The 1992 World Cup winners are currently in New Zealand for a three-match T20I series that will be followed by a two-match Test series between 18 December 2020 to 7 January 2021. The Test series will form part of the inaugural 2019–21 ICC World Test Championship.

